Runsewe: INAC Expo 2022 will be stronger, better

Plans are in top gear to make this year’s International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo 2022, bigger, better and more culture friendly, this was disclosed recently by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, when he hosted the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Turkey, His Excellency, Hidayet Bayraktar, in his Abuja office. Runsewe, who expressed delight over the visit of the envoy, said the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Turkey dates back to 1962 and has since grown to greater heights. Speaking on INAC Expo organised by NCAC yearly to promote Nigeria arts and culture, Runsewe said the diplomatic community will be hosted by the Council to a pre-INAC inner where the diplomatic community will unwind and share ideas on their experience and expectations leading to the INAC Expo in August this year.

Runsewe promised to deepen the participation of Turkey by providing a media platform where the country will showcase its cultural potentials. The envoy expressed his appreciation to the DG for hosting him and his team, which according to him, is a huge sign of hospitality. He said that Nigeria and Turkey have deep cultural heritage, which he hoped would be further harnessed. He added that his embassy has facilities for exhibitions and hopes to partner with NCAC to put them into proper use.

Bayraktar also revealed that the Turkish embassy has concluded arrangements with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to feature in a culture related programme to showcase the health benefit of his country’s tea and coffee. The envoy revealed that a number of Nigerian students who graduated from schools in Turkey have formed an alumni in Nigeria, adding that the alumni will be celebrated by the embassy in April this year. Also to deepen ties with Nigeria, according to the ambassador, two universities will be visiting Nigeria to conduct screening exercises for intending Nigerians with a view to offering them scholarships.

