Runsewe pledges stronger cultural ties with Bulgaria

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has assured the Bulgarian government of stronger ties with Nigeria in the area of marketing the country’s rich cultural heritage. Runsewe gave this assurance when he played host to the Ambassador Extraordinary of the Republic of Bulgaria, Yanko V. Yordanor, in his Abuja office. The DG, who also doubles as the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, expressed delight over the visit of Yordanor, noting that Bulgaria has a very rich cultural heritage which needs to be explored.

He also revealed that the Bulgaria has featured regularly in the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo; the annual programme of NCAC aimed at showcasing arts and crafts of different countries to the world. Runsewe disclosed that this year’s INAC Expo will be bigger and better even as he promised to use the event to cement the existing relationship between Nigeria and Bulgaria.

Earlier in his remark, Yordanor said he was in the council to seek cooperation between his country and Nigeria through the NCAC and to present the symbol of their cultural heritage to the council. The emblem, according to him, symbolises peace and happiness for the people of Bulgaria, with the country’s National Day celebrated on March 1. He revealed that the cultural relationship between Nigeria and Bulgarian dates back to 1964. The envoy further solicited the cooperation of council in putting together activities in addition to the INAC Expo that will not only showcase but also market the rich cultural heritage of both countries and create room for cultural diplomacy between both countries.

