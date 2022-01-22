Runsewe pledges to make Oba Ewuare II golf tourney global tourism event

The President of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has promised to make Oba Ewuare II Golf Tournament a global tourism event. He made this pledge while commending the organisers of the event, a two – day celebration devoted to honour the Benin monarch, this is even as he condoled with the family of late Kolawole Jacobson, a renowned golf icon in Nigeria.

Runsewe, who is also the director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and President of the World Craft Council, Africa region, said the tourney, which is bill to hold at the Benin Golf Club, would attract over 100 amateur golfers and invited professionals from the South-South geo-political zone of the country. Speaking on the event, Runsewe, who is a decorated Ambassador of Golf by Oba Ewuare II, promised to ensure that a tournament befitting of the status of the Oba is held annually in his honour.

He added that as the president of the Nigeria Golf Federation, that he would put the golf event on the global golf map and makes it a sport – tourism event that would also boost the tourism economy of Edo State. “In my capacity as the president of NGF, I shall ensure that a yearly tournament in honour of Oba Ewuare II, a five star event, that could boost golf development in Nigeria and Africa,” said Runsewe. He further stated that: “The name of the Oba is huge enough to attract huge sponsorship,” adding that he would use his wealth of knowledge and position to ensure an enhanced event.

Meanwhile, he also extolled the virtues of the Jacobson, one of Nigerians renowned golf icons while commiserating with the family over his demise. In a condolence message to the family, Runsewe described Jacobson as an accomplished Nigerian, a talented golfer and lover of children, who was passionately concerned about the grooming of young Nigerians in the game of golf. Runsewe noted that Jacobson made very remarkable contribution to the development of golf in Nigeria, a game he loved with passion. “He was an outstanding Nigerian known for his honesty, integrity and committed hard work,” the NGF president noted, lamenting that he will be missed for the several good things he stood for. Responding on behalf of the family during visit, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Shola Jacobson, expressed appreciation to him for the visit and kind words.

