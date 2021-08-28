Runsewe pledges transformation of Kogi’s cultural tourism

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who was recently appointed as the head of the three men Advisory Committee on Culture and Tourism by Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended the governor on his appointment, promising to transform the cultural and tourism landscape of the state. Other members of the committee are Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye of Nike Arts Gallery and Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the founder and president of La Campagne Tropicana Rain Forest and Beach Resort. Calling the development a new dawn for culture and tourism in Kogi State, Runsewe in an interactive session with culture and tourism media in Lagos last week, said he would bring his Midas touch onboard to engineer a new cultural tourism brand for the state.

One that is based on practical terms and not on theoretical terms, he said, adding that he is not known for talking but walking the talk. With the unique tourist attractions of the state, dating back to pre – colonial history and heritage to modern time, he said Kogi should be one of the leading destinations in Nigeria if the right investment is made on its tourism assets and economy development. He said one of the low hanging fruits that his committee will latch on in promoting the state is its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FC), Abuja, saying weekend and daycation packages between Abuja and Lokoja, the state capital, which is less than one hour drive is something to work on. In this regard, he said golf tourism would be developed with international golf course in Lokoja to encourage golfers, business and leisure travellers as well as diplomats in Abuja and neighbouring cities and towns to Lokoja as target markets while another market would be developed for the hordes of travellers that transit through Lokoja as the city is an important gateway for many.

Setting up the committee, he said signals the beginning of a new dawn for the state and for other states as well, as he looks forward to many of the states taking a cue from what Bello as done in his quest to create a tourism economy, insisting that what Nigeria needs now is an urgent move away from its mono – economy that is built on oil and gas to cultural tourism – led economy. Runsewe, who is also the President of World Council for Craft, Africa region, disclosed that he is pregnant with ideas and in due course would reveal them but this would not be until after the meeting of the committee with the governor.

To kick start the work of the committee, he named a media committee made of culture and tourism editors and reporters while hoping to also meet with the various stakeholders in the sector and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) to seek for their partnership and support in the discharge of the committee’s mandate.

