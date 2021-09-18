News

Runsewe seeks diplomatic community's support for INAC Expo 2021

As the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) steps up preparations for its flagship programme for the year, International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo 2021, the Director General,Otunba Segun Runsewe, has solicited the support and participation of the diplomatic community so as to ensure the success of the programme. Runsewe met with the foreign envoys to Nigeria during a dinner event organised by NCAC to celebrate the diplomatic community for their unwavering support to NCAC programmes and also intimate them of the council’s preparedness to host the 2021 edition of the culture, arts and crafts Expo, with the theme; Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World.

The DG disclosed that INAC Expo, which was initiated in 2018, is one of the council’s blue chip cultural tourism events aimed at recapturing, re- enacting and marketing the essence of the Nigerian crafts industry and its wealth creation potentials at national and international levels. Runsewe, who doubles as the President, World Crafts Council (African Region), maintained that INAC Expo has helped to sensitise investors on the need to invest in the arts and crafts sector as a way of encouraging entrepreneurship and rural communities’ development, which has attracted investors in line with the Social Development Goals (SDG) agenda of the present administration.

He promised the diplomatic community that the 14th edition of INAC Expo 2021 holding between October 13 and 15 in Abuja will once again provide the needed platform for different countries to showcase their indigenous arts and crafts through exhibitions, personal and virtual interactions while savouring the fascinating cultural goldmine in Nigeria.

