Runsewe tasks envoy designates on promotion of cultural economy

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged ambassador designates and others on the need of promoting Nigerian cultural tourism so as to boost the nation’s economy, adding that there is no better way of representing Nigeria abroad than promoting its vast natural and cultural heritage.

He made this appeal during the induction ceremony held for ambassador designates, consuls-generals and CDA en-titre at the villa. He gave a detailed presentation of the various cultural elements and festivals domiciled in the various states of the federation, including the time of celebrations. According to him, Nigerian culture has the potentials to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment, therefore, he urged them to engage with their host countries and seek robust partnership that would result in the exploration of Nigerian culture economy for the benefits of Nigerians and their host nations.

According to the DG of NCAC, who also doubles as President, Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), the Nigerian arts and craft sector is a goldmine waiting to be fully tapped for export and empowerment of the rural communities and artisans. Runsewe expressed the determination and readiness of NCAC to partner with all the new envoys to promote and market Nigerian cultural festivals and destinations abroad as soon as they settle down.

“We have shown over the years that Nigerian culture has the capacity to enthrone peace and promote harmony to a world troubled by many irritations and uncertainty. It is within your call to put this attributes to the use of Nigeria and your hosts for the good of mankind,’’ he said.

Furthermore, “our culinary skills and fashion is another strategic attraction to which most nations and people you are posted would want to know more and appreciate,” adding that: “These are basic diplomatic ingredients and cultural values that can be used effectively to tell a refreshing story about Nigeria and help change the negative narratives of Nigerians and Nigeria abroad.” Runsewe presented Nigerian branded mufflers, note pads, laptop bags, file jackets, facemasks and other promotional items made from local fabrics to them.

