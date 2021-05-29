News

Runsewe tasks govt, parents on development of children

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged the government and parents on paying premium to the adequate upbringing and development of the children, saying they are the hope and future of the country.

He gave this charge during the celebration of Children’s Day event held during the week by NCAC in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Our Children, Our Hope.’ Runsewe said that it is important to note that children are the hope and the future of the country and as such their contributions to the development of the nation cannot be ignored, adding that children are the building bricks of the future of any nation upon which we must heavily invest. “A child’s greatest need is education.

This is where his or her intellect will be cultivated and knowledge of the universe acquired,” he said. He explained that this year’s event took an international dimension to emphasise that childhood is a very important period in the life of an individual and the need to lay a good foundation cannot be overemphasised.

