Travel & Tourism

Runsewe tasks youths on cultural re-orientation

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has tasked Nigerian youths on cultural re-orientation while lamenting the level of moral depravity in the country. Runsewe spoke during a day cultural sensitisation programme organised by his agency for youths in Abuja, with the theme; Nigerian Youths and Nation Building. The Director General noted that the youths are the greatest asset and driving force of the development of any nation given their resourcefulness, dynamism and vigour.

He added that if the youths are allowed to imbibe the wrong culture and attitudes as it is turning out presently in Nigeria then the future of the country is at risk. Given this development, he said the cultural sensisation programme was organised to address the fault line in the development of the country. He, therefore urged the youths to turn a new leaf and direct their energies towards positive goals and not negativities.

He also charged them to see themselves as part of the building block for a new Nigeria especially as the nation is heading towards the 2023 general elections. Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was the special guest of honour, expressed appreciation to NCAC for setting the pace in the collective drive towards a cultural rebirth for Nigerian youths. She reiterated the need for parents to redouble their efforts as gatekeepers for Nigerian youths, ensuring that children receive proper upbringing as enshrined in our core values as leaders of tomorrow. Tallen, who maintained that the current security challenges in the country and other prevailing social vices are direct dysfunctional values therefore enjoined youths to shun cultism, gender – based violence and other vices and become ambassadors of change by making a positive difference.

She advocated the urgent need to establish culture clubs in all secondary schools within the Federal Capital Territory and across the nation to drive home the essence of cultural rebirth being championed by NCAC. While the keynote speaker and panelists spoke on various issues, challenging the youths to be law abiding and imbibe the right cultural values and attitudes that would be them achievers and change makers. Participants at the one-day sensitization programme were drawn from various public and private secondary schools within the FCT, private sector and stakeholders in the arts and culture sect

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Skift Research predicts recovery for global travel in 2022

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With 2022 on the horizon, the travel recovery has begun in earnest. Brands are competing to win returning consumers but may find that old habits and preferences have evolved. In its annual outlook for the travel industry, Skift Research has created 2022 global revenue forecasts for airlines, hotels, short-term rentals, cruise lines, and online travel […]
Travel & Tourism

Diri’s SSA on Tourism tasks curators on tourist friendly museums

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, has called on curators of museums across the country make their museums tourist friendly by equipping and infusing them with the right contents to drive tourist traffic. Speaking as chairman on the occasion of the recently held International Museum Day 2022, organised […]
Travel & Tourism

COVID -19: How restaurants can instill trust in staff, guests

Posted on Author Dauud Gbenga Sumonu

Now more than ever restaurants must improvise their operations to align with shifting consumer behaviours, wants, and needs. As customer safety and staff wellbeing become top concern for restaurateurs, we will discuss some proven ways to help your restaurant instill trust in the customers and staff so as to ensure a safe reopening. Focus on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica