Runsewe tasks youths on cultural re-orientation

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has tasked Nigerian youths on cultural re-orientation while lamenting the level of moral depravity in the country. Runsewe spoke during a day cultural sensitisation programme organised by his agency for youths in Abuja, with the theme; Nigerian Youths and Nation Building. The Director General noted that the youths are the greatest asset and driving force of the development of any nation given their resourcefulness, dynamism and vigour.

He added that if the youths are allowed to imbibe the wrong culture and attitudes as it is turning out presently in Nigeria then the future of the country is at risk. Given this development, he said the cultural sensisation programme was organised to address the fault line in the development of the country. He, therefore urged the youths to turn a new leaf and direct their energies towards positive goals and not negativities.

He also charged them to see themselves as part of the building block for a new Nigeria especially as the nation is heading towards the 2023 general elections. Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was the special guest of honour, expressed appreciation to NCAC for setting the pace in the collective drive towards a cultural rebirth for Nigerian youths. She reiterated the need for parents to redouble their efforts as gatekeepers for Nigerian youths, ensuring that children receive proper upbringing as enshrined in our core values as leaders of tomorrow. Tallen, who maintained that the current security challenges in the country and other prevailing social vices are direct dysfunctional values therefore enjoined youths to shun cultism, gender – based violence and other vices and become ambassadors of change by making a positive difference.

She advocated the urgent need to establish culture clubs in all secondary schools within the Federal Capital Territory and across the nation to drive home the essence of cultural rebirth being championed by NCAC. While the keynote speaker and panelists spoke on various issues, challenging the youths to be law abiding and imbibe the right cultural values and attitudes that would be them achievers and change makers. Participants at the one-day sensitization programme were drawn from various public and private secondary schools within the FCT, private sector and stakeholders in the arts and culture sect

