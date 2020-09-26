Runsewe tasks youths on moral rebirth, nation-building

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has tasked youths on moral rebirth and nation-building, advising them to be agents of change and transformation that the nation needs to build a virile and morally transparent society. Speaking at a one-day Cultural Roundtable on Morality, Culture and the Nigerian Youth staged by NCAC, Runsewe said Nigeria had always been known for its rich culture anchored on the virtues of hard work, integrity, high public morality, respect for elders and constituted authority, among others.

He lamented the apparent jettisoning of these virtues, thereby turning Nigeria into a morally bankrupt society. The roundtable was aimed addressing the progressive deterioration of our cultural values and the urgent need to mount a comprehensive and sustainable value re-orientation programme to return Nigerian society to the path of moral rebirth. He further noted that in the past agents of socialisation like the family, school, and religious institutions, took collective responsibility in inculcating high moral values in our youths.

He said: “Today, he said the story is quite different and disheartening as the opposite is the case with laziness, get rich quick syndrome and primitive acquisitive tendencies by so called ‘yahoo-yahoo boys,’ scammers, internet fraudsters and all forms of social vices now being celebrated.” In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Hajo Sani, stated that our youths now imitate foreign cultures in the way they talk and dress, are early signs of deviation from our moral values and customs.

