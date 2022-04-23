Travel & Tourism

Runsewe to establish Nigeria – Gambia Friendship Club

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

As part of commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship cultural between Nigeria and The Gambia through cultural exchange, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has disclosed plans to establish Nigeria -Gambia Friendship Club.

Runsewe made this known when he played host to a delegation from the Gambian Radio and Television Services who were in his office as part of their working visit to Nigeria. He expressed delight over the visit, saying he has tremendous respect for the people of The Gambia for their unwavering efforts in sustaining their good cultural heritage. According to Runsewe, the good relationship between Nigeria and Gambia was visible when both countries collaborated effectively during their participation in some international tourism events when he headed the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). He added that The Gambian embassy was the first to pay him a courtesy visit when he assumed duty as the DG of NCAC. “The best way to promote any nation is through its brand identity.

If The Gambia develops a strong brand identity, it will be easy to market the brand,” Runsewe said. Earlier in his remarks, the Director General, Gambian Radio and Television Services and the head of the delegation Mr. Malik Gyang, said they were on a working visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), with a view to exploring areas of mutual partnership, experience sharing and networking. He noted that given the track records of Runsewe, who has positively projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the cultural tourism space, the delegation decided to visit NCAC and seek possible areas of collaboration between them. Gyang further stated that both countries need to work assiduously in transforming their rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement the gains from oil and other sectors as both countries share similarities in many ways.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Nigeria Hotel Association, HATMAN condemn ECOWAS’ call for raise in VAT, advise FG on way forward

Posted on Author Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The recent call by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) on the federal government to increase its Value Added Tax (VAT) on hospitality and luxury items including perfume, wine, and other alcoholic beverages, saying Nigeria’s VAT regime is the lowest in the region, has been strongly condemned by tourism operators in the country, […]
Travel & Tourism

African Travel Times honours 2020 awardees

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Travel Times Magazine Awards has honoured its awardees for 2020, with the annual award ceremony held virtually this week as a result of the new normal occasioned by COVID -19. According to the Publisher/Editor of the publication, Lucky Onoriode George, the annual award, which was initiated seven years ago, is to recognise excellence in […]
Travel & Tourism

Winners emerge at Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Organisers of Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has held the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards otherwise known as Balearica Awards 2020, with winners emerging in different categories of the awards. It was held last week as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 regulations, which put a cap on number of people at events. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica