Runsewe to establish Nigeria – Gambia Friendship Club

As part of commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship cultural between Nigeria and The Gambia through cultural exchange, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has disclosed plans to establish Nigeria -Gambia Friendship Club.

Runsewe made this known when he played host to a delegation from the Gambian Radio and Television Services who were in his office as part of their working visit to Nigeria. He expressed delight over the visit, saying he has tremendous respect for the people of The Gambia for their unwavering efforts in sustaining their good cultural heritage. According to Runsewe, the good relationship between Nigeria and Gambia was visible when both countries collaborated effectively during their participation in some international tourism events when he headed the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). He added that The Gambian embassy was the first to pay him a courtesy visit when he assumed duty as the DG of NCAC. “The best way to promote any nation is through its brand identity.

If The Gambia develops a strong brand identity, it will be easy to market the brand,” Runsewe said. Earlier in his remarks, the Director General, Gambian Radio and Television Services and the head of the delegation Mr. Malik Gyang, said they were on a working visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), with a view to exploring areas of mutual partnership, experience sharing and networking. He noted that given the track records of Runsewe, who has positively projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the cultural tourism space, the delegation decided to visit NCAC and seek possible areas of collaboration between them. Gyang further stated that both countries need to work assiduously in transforming their rich and diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy to complement the gains from oil and other sectors as both countries share similarities in many ways.

