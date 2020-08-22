News

Runsewe to FG: Creative industry’ll boost economy, GDP

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As the world and Nigeria economy continue to reel under the impact of COVID – 19, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the Federal Government to focus more on the creative industry as it has huge potential for creating employment and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. Runsewe gave this charge during the inauguration of the Implementation Committee for Post COVID-19 Initiative on the Creative Industry by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during the week.

Runsewe who is the chairman of the four – member committee pledged to deliver on the mandate of the committee within record time, which has Ali Baba as the deputy chairman and Joe Mutah as secretary, has six weeks to submit its report. While expressing gratitude to the minister for reposing confidence on him to chair the committee, , Runsewe said the assignment was an enormous one as it as awaken the consciousness of the members to what the creative industry can contribute to the economy of Nigeria. According to him, the creative industry in the United States of America contributes about 4% to the country’s GDP, which is about $800billion a year, a figure which he said has been consistent in the last six years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North-East theatre of operation to the North-West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made […]
News

SA to Abia Governor hails contributions of Abia in Diaspora

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Chijioke Iremeka

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, at the weekend, expressed her delight with the progress Abia Diasporas all over the world are making towards the development of the state.   Speaking in Newark, New Jersey in the United States on the eve of […]
News

NDDC Probe: Reps fault CBN, AGF over N81.5 bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday carpeted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation for allegedly approving the spending of N81.5 billion on audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between January and June 2020. The lawmakers, at an investigative hearing on the ongoing forensic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: