Runsewe to FG: Creative industry’ll boost economy, GDP

As the world and Nigeria economy continue to reel under the impact of COVID – 19, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the Federal Government to focus more on the creative industry as it has huge potential for creating employment and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. Runsewe gave this charge during the inauguration of the Implementation Committee for Post COVID-19 Initiative on the Creative Industry by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during the week.

Runsewe who is the chairman of the four – member committee pledged to deliver on the mandate of the committee within record time, which has Ali Baba as the deputy chairman and Joe Mutah as secretary, has six weeks to submit its report. While expressing gratitude to the minister for reposing confidence on him to chair the committee, , Runsewe said the assignment was an enormous one as it as awaken the consciousness of the members to what the creative industry can contribute to the economy of Nigeria. According to him, the creative industry in the United States of America contributes about 4% to the country’s GDP, which is about $800billion a year, a figure which he said has been consistent in the last six years.

