Runsewe urges accelerated COVID-19 testing, certification

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called for far reaching measures to be taken to strengthen the tourism sector, while advising on accelerated COVID – 19 testing and certification to ease the waiting period by travellers.

Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), stated the need to create a deliberate climate of assurance and faith in the cultural tourism economy to avoid depression and continued loss of jobs.

He said: “We certainly welcome the news of vaccination to help curb the spread of the pandemic but we must give the Nigerian tourism and culture sector some form of protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan through faster COVID – 19 testing and certification.”

He added that: ‘‘The in-dustry must breath in 2021 and show grit,” while expressing the belief in the enthronement of an effective monitoring and compliance measures with COVID – 19 protocols. The NCAC director general explained that this supported faster COVID-19 testing ecosystem and certification can boost the confidence in the troubled tourism economy, strengthen capacity for service providers, create more tourism jobs as against predicted losses.

Like this: Like Loading...