News

Runsewe urges accelerated COVID-19 testing, certification

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called for far reaching measures to be taken to strengthen the tourism sector, while advising on accelerated COVID – 19 testing and certification to ease the waiting period by travellers.

Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), stated the need to create a deliberate climate of assurance and faith in the cultural tourism economy to avoid depression and continued loss of jobs.

He said: “We certainly welcome the news of vaccination to help curb the spread of the pandemic but we must give the Nigerian tourism and culture sector some form of protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan through faster COVID – 19 testing and certification.”

He added that: ‘‘The in-dustry must breath in 2021 and show grit,” while expressing the belief in the enthronement of an effective monitoring and compliance measures with COVID – 19 protocols. The NCAC director general explained that this supported faster COVID-19 testing ecosystem and certification can boost the confidence in the troubled tourism economy, strengthen capacity for service providers, create more tourism jobs as against predicted losses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Many killed, mosques, churches, houses burnt in Abuja communities

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

V iolent clashes between End SARS protesters and hoodlums trying to hijack the street demonstration continued yesterday with the crisis extending to remote communities within Abuja. The violence on Monday in Abuja, with killings, burning of vehicles, shops and houses in Apo village, continued yesterday with killings and burning of houses at adjourning villages of […]
News Top Stories

Health workers withdraw services nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

    Despite last-minute moves by the Federal Government to prevent further crisis in the health sector, health workers have withdrawn their services in all public hospitals across the country.   But, the Federal Government has warned health workers not to proceed with the strike scheduled for today. The workers, under the auspices of Joint […]
News

Benue APC Chair, wife escape death over electrocution of security aide

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Ortom visits scene, condemns attack   Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Abba Yaro and his wife Monday escaped been lynched by an angry mob in Makurdi, the state capital. New Telegraph learnt that the irate youths were also on the verge of setting his ablaze Makurdi residence, located near Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica