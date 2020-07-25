Runtown gifts model girlfriend, Adut Akech, promise ring

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu (aka Runtown), has gifted his girlfriend and South Sudanese model, Adut Akech, a promise ring. In a video that has since gone viral, the award-winning model is spotted showing off her new ring. There have been speculations that the singer proposed to the model.

When Saturday Telegraph reached out to the singer’s team, they revealed that contrary to reports, the music star gave his girlfriend a promise ring, not an engagement ring. Runtown is presently in Paris, France with Akech for a fashion show.

The couple sparked off relationship rumours a few weeks ago after a video of the two all loved up made its way to social media. Akech is a 20-year-old model originally from South Sudan. She is one of the most sought after models in the world who has worked with several brands. In 2019, she won the ‘Model of the Year’ award at British Fashion Awards, in London.

