Arts & Entertainments

Runtown releases long awaited album, Sings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Seven years after his debut album, Ghetto University, was released in 2015, multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown makes a comeback to the Nigerian music scene with the release of his fifth studio project, titled; Signs. The Nigerian singer and Mad Over You hit maker, who is popularly known as Soundgod for his craft as a producer, put together this latest project of his; a brandishing of his musical art and dexterity, which was released yesterday. The versatile recording and performing artiste, who announced his album release date on his social media platform, says: “Releasing this project after an extended period of time gave me the time to perfect my sound and push myself as an artiste. I think I can say that this is my favourite work of art yet! I’m so thankful for all the love we received working on this project. There are no coincidences, only Signs aligning.” Sings is a 14-track project that houses 13 new songs with one already released single; Things I Know, a song with an addictive vibe that one can’t stop dancing to. With a cascade of different sounds that make up this deep body of work, Runtown has yet again portrayed his impressive music prowess and remains undisputed in the game, his Soundgod title well-earned.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

DaddyRich Iyasere braces up for quality music

Posted on Author Reporter

…says Edo musicians should earn royalties from their creativity Oladipupo Awojobi New York-based entertainment consultant, Richard Iyasere, popularly known as “DaddyRich” has said that he is ready for quality music as he has returned to the entertainment industry. The veteran promoter, who also made a case for Edo musicians to earn royalties for their creativity, […]
Arts & Entertainments

How will my kids eat? Korra Obidi asks critics telling her to quit social media

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has lashed out at critics advising her to go off social media due to her marital issue with Justin Dean, her American husband. The entertainer has been in the public eye since Dean announced that “it’s over” between them. The American had accused her of infidelity, narcissism, and accountability. He had […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Ronke Odusanya celebrates Mothering Sunday with daughter

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular Yoruba movie actress, Ronke Odusanya, was among the millions of mothers who celebrated Mothering Sunday on March 14, 2021. The actress shared a photo with her adorable daughter and accompanied it with a beautiful caption. She wrote: “Motherhood” – Where all love begins! “Motherhood” – That we won’t trade for anything! “Motherhood” – The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica