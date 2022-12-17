Runtown releases long awaited album, Sings

Seven years after his debut album, Ghetto University, was released in 2015, multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown makes a comeback to the Nigerian music scene with the release of his fifth studio project, titled; Signs. The Nigerian singer and Mad Over You hit maker, who is popularly known as Soundgod for his craft as a producer, put together this latest project of his; a brandishing of his musical art and dexterity, which was released yesterday. The versatile recording and performing artiste, who announced his album release date on his social media platform, says: “Releasing this project after an extended period of time gave me the time to perfect my sound and push myself as an artiste. I think I can say that this is my favourite work of art yet! I’m so thankful for all the love we received working on this project. There are no coincidences, only Signs aligning.” Sings is a 14-track project that houses 13 new songs with one already released single; Things I Know, a song with an addictive vibe that one can’t stop dancing to. With a cascade of different sounds that make up this deep body of work, Runtown has yet again portrayed his impressive music prowess and remains undisputed in the game, his Soundgod title well-earned.
