Runtown, South Sudanese model, Adut Akech spark romance rumours in Instagram video

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music star Douglas Jack Agu also known as Runtown and South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech have sparked romance rumours between them with their flirtations on Instagram.

The flirtation started a few weeks ago when Akech commented on a Runtown post on Instagram expressing his admiration for the music star.
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Akech took the online flirtations to a new level when she shared a video on her Instagram Stories which shows her and Runtown taking a stroll together.

The model looks smitten as she caresses Runtown’s face in the video that has got many people talking.
Akech is a 20-year-old model originally from South Sudan. She is one of the most sought after models in the world having worked with several brands. In 2019, she won the ‘Model of the Year’ award at British Fashion Awards, in London.

