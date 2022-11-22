Business

Runway Lighting: FAAN laments huge costs to airlines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Regional General Manager, South-West Airports, Muhammed Mamman, has lamented the financial outlay borne by various operators in taxiing to and from the international zone runway 18R/36L for more that  14 years that the Lagos airport 18/L went with airfield lighting.

 

Mamman said by fixing the problem it was an exhibition of commitment to safety and the growth of the industry and to national development. There are indications that

the carriers, over the years, may have spent over N6 billion on the amount they burn to taxi from the 18/R runway whenever it is past 6 pm as air traffic controllers forbid them from landing on the 18/Left and remained a sunset ‘airport’ like many other aerodromes that do not have night landing facilities.

 

While speaking to New Telegraph at an appreciation gettogether for stakeholders, who worked tirelessly to see to the completion of the facility in four months with the completion of the project on November 11, 2022, he said it remained a landmark in the annals of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos as its second runway, 18L/36R, came alive after being closed for a stretch of one decade and two years due to the nonavailability of Airfield Lighting System (AFL).

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

