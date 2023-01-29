Rural communities in Jigawa call for extension of CBN deadline

Life has became miserable to rural dwellers in Jigawa State as marketers are rejecting old naira notes. That was as many families can no longer feed themselves following marketers’ rejection of old naira notes ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s deadline. In a check conducted round Dutse metropolis by our reporter, it was discovered that the queues being formed by those trying to beat the CBN deadline were getting longer in the premises of the commercial banks. . The issue is becoming a problem in the state because there are only 10 local governments out of 27 that have functional Banks.

Therefore, the rural communities are not finding it easy to get access to any financial institution to exchange their old notes with the new ones. Our reporter discovered that business and market activities were almost shutdown across the state as the new Naira notes were not available in the hands of customers due to lack of Bank accounts and low level literacy.

Mustapha Sulaiman, from Kuma town, in Buji Local Government Area of the state revealed that, there was no single CBN or any commercial Bank agent on sight to assist people with the new notes. “There are so many villages that have no access to the new notes. Life is becoming very unconfortable for us. People don’t want to collect the old notes.

“We are calling on the CBN Governor to extend the deadline to avoid the total breakdown of law and order in our country or societies because the security situation is very alarming. Nigerians are in pain”, Mustapha lamented. Another rural dweller, Hajiya Talatu Yangayami, who is also one of the APC women leaders in Dangayami village in Taura Local Government Area said that if the deadline is not extended, many rural dwellers will lose millions of naira.

“We are politicians. This policy has potent a negative impact on our campaigns. People have started reacting negatively to our party, the APC. Very soon, our supporters will start throwing stones at our campaign teams in the villages. “If we want APC to win the forthcoming general elections, then Baba Buhari and the CBN Governor should look into this biting problem and review it immediately or else Nigerians will pay us back with our coins during elections”, Taltu said But the Dutse branch of the CBN has assured public of its commitment in ensuring the availability of the new naira notes. Addressing a press conference at the bank premises in Dutse, the Head, Human Resources of the bank in Abuja, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, said the CBN is doing a lot in terms of making the availability of the new notes. She called on the public to accept the old notes for the meantime as CBN has deplored its staffers all over for sensitization in helping people especially the down trodden on importance of banking transactions in line with our prime objectives in getting back all monies to banks. We keep on monitoring our commercial banks. We sought for the support of the people, the bank, and members of the public in insuring things went on smoothly. We are working round the clock to ensure people, especially the rural dwellers were okay.

