Rural communities key to achieving TB control target –Experts

The KNCV TB Foundation Nigeria Executive Director Berthrand Odume has said spreading messages on tuberculosis prevention and control to people living in rural communities is crucial to meeting the global target for TB case-control in Nigeria. Odume, who spoke during a roadshow and awareness programme organised in collaboration with other partners as part of the activities to mark the 2023 World TB Day on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that available data shows that 40 percent of TB cases being recorded in the country were coming from the rural communities.

He said: “Sincerely, for us to meet the global target for TB case control in Nigeria, the people at the rural communities need to be considered and brought on our back. “Most of the cases we are seeing presently are actually coming from the community. “That is why we have intensified efforts with our partners to ensure that we push TB case finding within the Community.”

