Rural devt: I’ll deliver Beneku bridge early 2022 – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the multi-billion naira Beneku bridge across Ase-River to link Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas of the state, will be completed according to specification, early in 2022. The governor promised this when the people of Ndokwa ethnic nationality, under the aegis of Ndokwa Neku Union visited him in Asaba.

He assured that the project would be completed in line with contractual agreement, adding that the project was very dear to him. He said Kwale Industrial Park project was stalled by the failure of major firms enlisted in the project to turn up as a result of COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries, adding that payment of compensation for the land had commenced. The governor, however, disclosed that the state government would ensure that the project was resuscitated because of the dividends the state and its citizens would derive from the project when it came to fruition.

Like this: Like Loading...