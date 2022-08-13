News

Rushdie stabbed at an event in New York

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York and suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to New York State Police and an eyewitness.

“A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York State and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, an eyewitness said. A State Trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody,” police said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nwajuiba joins 2023 presidential race, begs ASUU to call off strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwajuiba, while accepting the presidential form purchased for N100 million by a coalition of youths from across the six geopolitical zones under Project Nigeria Group (PNG) yesterday in Abuja, noted that it […]
News

Ladoja debunks colleague’s claims on security situation in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former governor of Oyo State, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, yesterday refuted a recent statement credited to Olubadan-in- Council on the security situation in the state, saying that there was never a meeting of the Council where the state’s security architecture was debated. Describing the situation as […]
News

Chigbo urges medical students to use social media positively

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The publisher of Realnews Magazine Online, Maureen Chigbo, has enjoined medical students of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, to shun spending hours on social media so as not to perform poorly in their academic studies. Chigbo, who is also the president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, stated this while speaking on “Social Media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica