RUSS will curb spate of youth restiveness, promote positive cultural activities -Eyituoyo Ikomi

The entertainment scene in Nigeria is about to experience more verve and excitement with the launch of an entertainment platform as well as a series of events to change the face of the entertainment industry and attract a pool of latent talents that will raise the bar on the continental and global stage at large.

The line-up of bespoke events and activities which is the brainchild of RockCine Universal Studios (RUSS) will chronicle a wide array of powerful, dynamic, and inspiring local and international media content to bring a state-of-the-art entertainment service to the country’s audience and the rest of the world.

While throwing more light on the project, the President and Executive Producer, RockCine Universal Studios, RUSS, Nigeria, Mr. Eyituoyo Ikomi revealed during a recent interview that his platform is set to launch a national and community-driven talent pool initiative to curb the spate of youth restiveness and promote positive and culturally affirming activities among youths and young adults.

According to him, the initiative’s will build self-esteem, instil self-discipline, and raise social consciousness while repositioning youths to become a vital part of their community, encourage behavioral patterns that completely reduce/eradicate all manner of discrimination, hate speech, and ensure a healthy and sustainable socio-economic and political environment.

Ikomi also informed that history will be made very soon as Nigeria will for the first time host a prestigious award ceremony that recognizes and awards outstanding innovation and achievement in the entertainment and sports industry.

He added that the event is set to be the biggest TV, Music, Movie, Sports and Entertainment Award show in the history of Nigeria entertainment.

“Our sole aim is to create ventures, exposures, expression, and exponential boost to the lives and livelihoods of communities in Nigeria and beyond, using entertainment as a strategic leeway.

“Creatives and the talented can turn their many challenges into tools for success; powerful content and exciting productions are set to complete the picture and change the game for youths in the entertainment industry,” Mr. Eyituoyo Ikomi, said.

