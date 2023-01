Russia says it has taken control of Ukrainian salt mine town Soledar after a months-long battle, calling it a “crucial step”.

The victory will allow Russian troops to cut off Ukrainian forces in the nearby larger city of Bakhmut, the defence ministry said.

Earlier, Ukraine said its forces were still fighting and that there had been active battles overnight, reports the BBC.

The fighting around Soledar has been some of the bloodiest of the war.

