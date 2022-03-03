Russia faces war crimes investigation over Ukraine

*Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian assault continues

An investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine has been launched, after Russia was accused of bombing civilians.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor said evidence was being collected on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, reports the BBC.

It came after 39 nations called for an inquiry to be opened.

Cities including the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson have come under heavy shelling in recent days.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has already accused Moscow of war crimes, after it launched air strikes on the country’s second city of Kharkiv, killing civilians.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Kherson said Russian forces had seized control of the key port – the first major city to be taken by Moscow since it invaded a week ago.

Earlier this week, the ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan said he planned to open an investigation into events in Ukraine “as rapidly as possible” but the referral from 39 nations – including the UK, France and Germany – allowed it to be launched without the need for judicial approval.

He will look at past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and will go as far back as 2013, before Russia’s annexation of Crimea the following year.

The ICC prosecutes individuals accused of the most serious crimes concerning the international community, where states cannot or are unwilling to do so.

The court does not have its own police force and relies on state co-operation to arrest suspects. Penalties imposed by the ICC can include prison sentences and fines.

Ukraine’s state emergency service has said more than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began last Thursday, although the figure has not been independently verified.

The United Nations’ high commissioner for refugees said some one million people had already fled the country.

Meanwhile, Powerful explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At least four major explosions around 03:00 local time lit up the night sky in Kyiv and were captured by witnesses on video.

It is unclear what the targets of the attack were, or how many people may have been hurt or injured.

The explosions came hours after a massive blast near Kyiv’s central train station shook the city. It happened very close to where hundreds of evacuees are sheltering from Russian shelling.

An adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said damage to infrastructure was caused by the falling wreckage of a missile after it had been intercepted by air defense systems.

A major heating pipeline was damaged, the official added. There were no casualties, Kyiv’s mayor said.

