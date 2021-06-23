News

Russia fires warning shots at British warship

A Russian patrol ship and fighter jet fired warning shots near a British destroyer in the Black Sea, Russian authorities say.
Moscow’s defence ministry said that HMS Defender entered Russian territorial waters near Crimea.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has not yet commented, reports the BBC.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but this has not been recognised internationally.
Russia said the incident happened near Cape Fiolent in the south of Crimea and claimed the British vessel subsequently changed course.
A patrol ship fired twice and the Su24-M jet dropped four bombs in its path, the Russian reports say.
The British embassy’s defence attaché has been summoned to the Russian defence ministry, Interfax news agency reported.
HMS Defender is a Type 45 destroyer that is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group. It is carrying out missions in the Black Sea, according to the Royal Navy’s website.
The warship was in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa earlier this week, according to the British embassy in Ukraine. It said the UK and Ukraine had signed an agreement to jointly build warships and construct two naval bases.

