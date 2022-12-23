News

Russia may send empty Soyuz to bring ISS crew home

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Russia’s space agency says it is considering sending an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home three crew members ahead of schedule, after their Soyuz capsule started leaking.

 

Roscosmos and Nasa said it was unclear how the external radiator on the spacecraft sustained a tiny puncture.

 

They have ruled out the impact of a meteor, reports the BBC.

 

The leak started as two cosmonauts were preparing for a routine spacewalk.

 

A decision is yet to be made about how exactly the three crew members will be brought back to Earth.

 

The most likely option is to send another Soyuz spacecraft to collect them.

 

A less likely option is sending them home in the leaky capsule without most of its coolant, which regulates temperatures inside the crew compartment of the spacecraft.

 

The vehicle – known as MS-22 – flew Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, as well as Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, to the station in September.

 

But it began spraying coolant into space earlier this month, with Nasa TV capturing dramatic images of white particles streaming out of the capsule like snowflakes.

 

Joel Montalbano, Nasa’s ISS programme manager, said late February would be the most likely time to launch another Soyuz. The crew were due to return in March.

 

Nasa says that none of the crew are in danger.

 

The capsule is currently being vented with air flow allowed through an open hatch to the space station, Montalbano said.

 

The ISS was launched in 1998 and is located about 400 km from the Earth.

 

Cosmonauts carry out tests and research at the station that will help future space missions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court dismisses alleged DSS interrogation of CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an insinuation that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, was subjected to Interrogation by the Department of the State Services (DSS) over alleged pro-Wike political remarks. The apex court also debunked claims that five justices of the court have demanded resignation from the office by the CJN over […]
News Top Stories

Fitch affirms Nigeria at ‘B’; outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. In a statement released yesterday, the rating agency said that Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by: “The large size of the country’s economy, a low General Government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign, and […]
News

Buhari applauds Airforce pilot, Dairo, for gallantry

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, who successfully ejected from an aircraft that came under intense ground fire from bandits in Zamfara State, Northwest, at the weekend. The Zamfara bandits had on Sunday shot down a Nigerian Alpha jet aircraft with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica