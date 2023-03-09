Business

‘Russia mulling challenge to US nominee to head World Bank’

Russia is consulting with its allies about challenging the U.S. nominee to head the World Bank, Moscow’s top representative at the bank said late on Tuesday, a move, Reuters said could complicate what was expected to be a smooth succession process. Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programs in Russia and Belarus last March, citing what it called “hostilities against the people of Ukraine” following Russia’s invasion. Roman Marshavin, the World Bank executive director who represents Russia and Syria, told Reuters the “listing of potential candidates and consultations are still ongoing,” but gave no details.

He said the decision would be made in Moscow. Russia’s plans were first reported by Russia’s stateowned TASS news agency. It quoted Marshavin as saying he was in discussions with other countries about possible candidates including Russian financiers and foreign economists, former heads of international organizations, as well as several ex-ministers of finance and heads of central banks. Marshavin declined to comment on the specifics of the TASS report or which other countries were involved.

