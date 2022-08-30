Russia targets Nigeria, Ghana, others for grain, meat export

As the Russian Government intensifies efforts to win more economic allies to its side following its controversial war with Ukraine, the country’s Federal Centre for Development of Agribusiness

Exports has finalised decision to promote major export to Nigeria and other African countries.

The project’s goal aimed at preparing a practice-oriented model for increasing supplies and enhancing the competitiveness of Russian agricultural goods in the African market, will see the development of exports for principal agricultural products such as grain, dairy, meat, and confectionery products.

According to the business concept report, some African countries have been identified and chosen as target markets for the delivery of agricultural products.

These are Angola, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tunisia, and South Africa.

“These countries account for 40 per cent of the continent’s population and one-third of all African imports of agricultural products,” a report by bftonline said.

According to the ITC Trade Map, the total volume of agricultural product imports in these countries for 2021 amounted to almost $33 billion.

Russian grain is competitive in the markets of target African countries, and it is already in demand. At the same time, grain crops have a high potential due to the expected increase in their purchases. Due to a growing population and limited opportunities to increase domestic production, grain imports are expected to grow by eight million tonnes from 2021 to 2030.

The African countries that are being studied together import more than 1.3 million tonnes of meat products a year.

The leaders by volume of imports are South Africa, Ghana and Angola. In Nigeria and Kenya alone, the baking market has grown at an average annual rate of 38 per cent over the past five years.

Within the business concept’s framework, another strategic area for deepening cooperation is trading of oil products primarily vegetable oils.

Since 2016, oil imports in the target countries have grown twice as fast as other agricultural imports overall, and by 2025 oil sales to the target countries will grow another 67 percent.

“Analysts estimate that consumption of meat products is expected to increase in many countries on the African continent. And while poultry meat will account for the bulk of growth as the most affordable and technologically advanced, organic growth will also be seen in all other types of meat,”’ Konstantin Korneev, Executive Director of Rincon Management, said and quoted in the report.

According to estimates, the potential supply of meat products from Russia to priority African countries by 2030 could reach 148,000 tonnes.

There is also potential for boosting the supply of Russian dairy products. The first dairy product for which stable supplies from Russia

