Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said UN officials will be granted permission to visit and inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex.

The Kremlin made the announcement after a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, reports the BBC.

It came as claims of fighting near the plant continued, with four civilians reportedly injured by Russian shelling.

Separately, the US pledged on Friday to send more arms and ammunitions to assist in Ukraine’s war effort.

In a read-out following the call between the French and Russian leaders, the Kremlin said, qPutin had agreed to provide UN investigators with “the necessary assistance” to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site.

Security Council detailing the “provocations” that it accuses Ukraine of plotting at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Russian mission to the UN alleged that the Ukrainians want to cause “what they believe to be a minor accident”, consisting of a radiation leak, which could see Russia accused of “nuclear terrorism”.

The letter denied that Russian troops are storing weapons on site. It repeated an allegation that the Ukrainians had been shelling the plant.

Separately, Washington has unveiled a new $775m (£655m) package of defence equipment for Ukraine.

The funding will pay for Himars long-range rocket launchers, ammunition for artillery, surveillance drones and anti-tank missiles.

According to a senior US Defence official quoted by Reuters news agency, the package will also contain mine-resistant vehicles for the first time.

Ukraine has been heavily dependent on weapon supplies from its Western allies to assist its resistance against the Russian invasion.

