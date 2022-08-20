News

Russia to allow nuclear plant inspection, says Putin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said UN officials will be granted permission to visit and inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex.

The Kremlin made the announcement after a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, reports the BBC.

It came as claims of fighting near the plant continued, with four civilians reportedly injured by Russian shelling.

Separately, the US pledged on Friday to send more arms and ammunitions to assist in Ukraine’s war effort.

In a read-out following the call between the French and Russian leaders, the Kremlin said, qPutin had agreed to provide UN investigators with “the necessary assistance” to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site.

Security Council detailing the “provocations” that it accuses Ukraine of plotting at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Russian mission to the UN alleged that the Ukrainians want to cause “what they believe to be a minor accident”, consisting of a radiation leak, which could see Russia accused of “nuclear terrorism”.

The letter denied that Russian troops are storing weapons on site. It repeated an allegation that the Ukrainians had been shelling the plant.

Separately, Washington has unveiled a new $775m (£655m) package of defence equipment for Ukraine.

The funding will pay for Himars long-range rocket launchers, ammunition for artillery, surveillance drones and anti-tank missiles.

According to a senior US Defence official quoted by Reuters news agency, the package will also contain mine-resistant vehicles for the first time.

Ukraine has been heavily dependent on weapon supplies from its Western allies to assist its resistance against the Russian invasion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Leadership crisis: Secondus knows fate Tuesday

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Tuesday to mediate on the leadership crisis in the party. Tomorrow, PDP governors will meet to deliberate on the crisis.   Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had in a statement immediately the crisis […]
News Top Stories

IPMAN warns of impending fuel scarcity over N500bn debt

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Kano State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, has reportedly warned of an impending fuel scarcity across Nigeria because of the alleged failure of the appropriate authorities to pay marketers their bridging claims amounting to N500 billion. He warned that the recent fuel scarcity in the Federal […]
News

Diri: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike have said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stand a good chance of producing President Muhamadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. They spoke yesterday at Government House, Yenagoa.   According to Diri, only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic woes.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica