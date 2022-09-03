Business

Russia to keep key gas pipeline to EU closed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russia’s gas pipeline to Germany will not reopen as planned on Saturday, state energy firm Gazprom has said.

The firm said it had found an oil leak in a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, meaning it would be closed indefinitely, reports the BBC.

The pipeline has been shut down for the past three days for what Gazprom described as maintenance work.

The news comes amid growing fears that families in the EU will not be able to afford the cost of heating this winter.

Energy prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine and scarce supplies could push up the cost even further.

Europe is attempting to wean itself off Russian energy in an effort to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance the war, but the transition may not come quickly enough.

Moscow denies using energy supplies as an economic weapon in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion.

It has blamed the sanctions for holding up routine maintenance of Nord Stream 1, but the EU says this is a pretext.

Germany’s network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, said the country was now better prepared for Russian gas supplies to cease, but it urged citizens and companies to cut consumption.

Gazprom’s announcement came shortly after the G7 nations agreed to cap the price of Russian oil in support of Ukraine.

The G7 (Group of Seven) consists of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Their introduction of a price cap means countries that sign up to the policy will be permitted to purchase only Russian oil and petroleum products transported via sea that are sold at or below the price cap.

However, Russia says it will not export to countries that participate in the cap.

The gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany and can carry up to 170 million cubic metres of gas a day.

It is owned and operated by Nord Stream AG, whose majority shareholder is Gazprom.

Germany had also previously supported the construction of a parallel pipeline – Nord Stream 2 – but the project was halted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gazprom said the fault had been detected at the Portovaya compressor station, with the inspection carried out alongside workers from Siemens, the German firm that maintains the turbine.

It said that fixing of oil leaks in key engines was only possible in specialised workshops, which had been hindered by Western sanctions.

However, Siemens itself said: “Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work.”

This is not the first time since the invasion that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been closed.

In July, Gazprom cut off supplies completely for 10 days, citing “a maintenance break”. It restarted again 10 days later, but at a much reduced level.

Speaking to the BBC from the Swiss capital Bern, an economist and energy analyst, Cornelia Meyer, said the gas shutdown would have a major impact on employment and prices.

“That really has huge ramifications for gas in Europe which is about four times more expensive than it was a year ago and this cost of living crisis will really soar because it’s not just gas,” she said. “Gas becomes fertiliser and it’s used in many industrial processes, so that will affect jobs, and it will affect costs.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: ACCI holds conference to boost SMEs capacity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC) of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the first Abuja Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Conference and Exhibition is geared towards building capacity of SMEs for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).   The conference is being organised by stakeholders and coordinated by the PAC, ACCI under […]
Business

Rand Merchant Bank quotes CPs on FMDQ Exchange

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Board Listings and Markets Committee of the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) Exchange has approved the quotation of the Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited N4.50 billion Series 1 and N10.50 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N80.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.   Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited is […]
Business

eTransact targets N4.69bn revenue in Q2’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

eTranzact International Plc has projected to achieve N4.688 billion revenue for the second quarter ending June 2021.   In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the ICT firm also projected N4.169 billion as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N62.811 million as profit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica