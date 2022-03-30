News

Russia trying to mislead with withdrawal pledge – Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

“Ukrainians aren’t naive,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, reacting to Russia’s promise that it would scale down military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

The pledge came after peace talks began on Tuesday between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, reports the BBC.

But a sceptical Zelensky said that while initial signs from the talks were “positive”, they do not “drown out” the explosions of Russian shells.

Other countries also reacted with caution.

US President Joe Biden said, “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was a difference between what Russia says and does.

Leaders from UK, France, Germany and Italy too have urged the West not to drop its guard against Russia.

“They agreed there could be no relaxation of Western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine is over,” they said, according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces have said in a daily update that Russian troops continue to “commit illegal acts” against the local population in Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine, and Kherson in the south.

The BBC has not been able to verify the claims but Ukrainian forces said that:

• Russia continues to deploy troops to Ukraine

• Russian forces continue to raid the homes of local residents, detain pro-Ukrainian activists and government officials

The statement comes in the wake of a Russian pledge at peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday to “drastically scale down” military operations around Kyiv.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Australia: World needs to know origins of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The world’s nations must do all they can to understand the origins of COVID-19, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, comments that could worsen tensions with China. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Morrison said an inquiry into the roots of the virus would minimise the threat of another global pandemic, reports […]
News

Police brutality: Reps, NBA to collaborate on new law – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives will collaborate with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on the proposed law it is working on to address police brutality and other issues, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. This is just as the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, has given the assurance of his association to ensure a […]
News

Makinde inaugurates state’s anti-corruption agency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption remained unshakable. The governor, who was speaking at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica