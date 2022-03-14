News Top Stories

Russia/Ukraine: Bakers project 100% increase in bread price

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the disturbing effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to difficulties in the importation and sourcing of wheat, high energy cost and foreign exchange challenges, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has advised Nigerians to expect another increase in the price of bread and other confectionaries. They also blame the decision on increased energy cost due to increase in price of petrol, diesel, electricitytariff and scarcity of foreign exchange. AMBCN also corroborated the position of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria on the impending hike following spike in prices of flours. Inseparateinterviewswith New Telegraph in Lagos, the Lagos Chapter Chairman, AMBCN, Raji Omotunde, and Public Relations Officer, Abuja Chapter, AMBCN, Nura Musa, linked the proposed increase in price to the inflated prices experienced in the purchase of baking ingredients in the country, especiallyasthecoreingredient Durum wheat has been hampered by the war in Ukraine. They insisted that the hike inenergycosthadbroughtuncertaintytobakingbusinesses inthecountrywithsevereeconomic implications. Also, the inflated prices in the retail cost of bread and other finished baked items by 100 per cent will take toll on Nigerians’ low purchasing power. Omotunde said several engagements with flour millers revealed constraints with access to foreign exchange to procure materials fortheflour production is killing the baking business.

“All ingredients used for baking are too high in cost, especially flour and sugar. Between March and September last year, there has been a monthly addition of N500 on a bag of flour and bakers have been bearing the additional cost. “But as it is, baking bread andsellingatthe currentprice is no longer profitable. Now, it has been a different ball game alarm by the Russia/Ukraine war that has made it impossible for wheat to be imported amid high FX crisis and others by flour millers. “We have been appealing to the millers but they are groaning about the absence and increase in price of foreign exchange. “As a result, majority of members are seriously constrained. The only option we have now is to cry out so that government can come to our rescue,” he said. “I can categorically tell you that the hike in almost double or 100 per cent in breads price can be attributes also to energy cost as we all battle rise in production cost. Meanwhile, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also noted that the Ukraine-Russian conflict was already putting pressure on Nigeria’s wheat importation. The President of LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr,) Michael Olawale- Cole, said in a press release made available to New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos that Nigeria’s food supply would surely come under some pressure as it imported four per cent of wheat from Ukraine and 27 per cent of from Russia in 2021. According to him, Nigeria imports four main items from Russia, namely, Durum wheat, herrings, blue whiting, and mackerel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Enugu Oct 1

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ethiopian Airlines has said it will resume flights to Enugu and other Eastern parts of the country from October 1. Airlines suspended flights to Enugu when the Federal Government closed the airport for the repairs in 2019.   A statement yesterday by the General Manager of the carrier in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said Wednesday, Friday […]
News

Climate change: Osinbajo canvasses LPG as alternative energy solution

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the use of Liquified Natural Gas (LPG) as a sustainable transition energy alongside other renewable solutions in developing countries as the world battles the challenges of climate change. Osinbajo took this position in his keynote address yesterday at a week-long World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association (WLPGA) Forum in Dubai, […]
News

Buhari: War against coronavirus, terrorism interlinked

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…asks Africa to lobby US, EU for military, humanitarian assistance President Muhammmadu Buhari has established a nexus between the war against the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19), and terrorism in Africa. The President made this observation in an opinion article he authored and published Tuesday in a leading Paris-based magazine, Le Point. This came as he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica