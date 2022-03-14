Russia/Ukraine: Bakers project 100% increase in bread price

Following the disturbing effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to difficulties in the importation and sourcing of wheat, high energy cost and foreign exchange challenges, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has advised Nigerians to expect another increase in the price of bread and other confectionaries. They also blame the decision on increased energy cost due to increase in price of petrol, diesel, electricitytariff and scarcity of foreign exchange. AMBCN also corroborated the position of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria on the impending hike following spike in prices of flours. Inseparateinterviewswith New Telegraph in Lagos, the Lagos Chapter Chairman, AMBCN, Raji Omotunde, and Public Relations Officer, Abuja Chapter, AMBCN, Nura Musa, linked the proposed increase in price to the inflated prices experienced in the purchase of baking ingredients in the country, especiallyasthecoreingredient Durum wheat has been hampered by the war in Ukraine. They insisted that the hike inenergycosthadbroughtuncertaintytobakingbusinesses inthecountrywithsevereeconomic implications. Also, the inflated prices in the retail cost of bread and other finished baked items by 100 per cent will take toll on Nigerians’ low purchasing power. Omotunde said several engagements with flour millers revealed constraints with access to foreign exchange to procure materials fortheflour production is killing the baking business.

“All ingredients used for baking are too high in cost, especially flour and sugar. Between March and September last year, there has been a monthly addition of N500 on a bag of flour and bakers have been bearing the additional cost. “But as it is, baking bread andsellingatthe currentprice is no longer profitable. Now, it has been a different ball game alarm by the Russia/Ukraine war that has made it impossible for wheat to be imported amid high FX crisis and others by flour millers. “We have been appealing to the millers but they are groaning about the absence and increase in price of foreign exchange. “As a result, majority of members are seriously constrained. The only option we have now is to cry out so that government can come to our rescue,” he said. “I can categorically tell you that the hike in almost double or 100 per cent in breads price can be attributes also to energy cost as we all battle rise in production cost. Meanwhile, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also noted that the Ukraine-Russian conflict was already putting pressure on Nigeria’s wheat importation. The President of LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr,) Michael Olawale- Cole, said in a press release made available to New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos that Nigeria’s food supply would surely come under some pressure as it imported four per cent of wheat from Ukraine and 27 per cent of from Russia in 2021. According to him, Nigeria imports four main items from Russia, namely, Durum wheat, herrings, blue whiting, and mackerel.

