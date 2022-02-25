News Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian crypto-currency investors record huge losses

Crude oil price surges towards $104

As the global community grapples with Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, investors in digital currencies are bleeding as the prices of leading cryptocurrencies plummet. Nigeria with one of the largest communities of crypto is also at the receiving end as the losses hit many young Nigerians trading in the market.

The hardest hit by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions are the major cryptos such as Bitcoin and Etherum, where Nigerians have billions in investment. The price of bitcoin, which is the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, fell below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President, Vladimir Putin, announced a military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine. According to CoinMarketCap, the digital currency recorded a decline of more than eight per cent compared to a day earlier.

The currency has lost almost half its value since its November 2021 high of $68,990 due to geopolitical tensions, the prospect of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and curbs by some major economies on digital assets. Other cryptocurrencies also dropped hard early yesterday.

Ethereum tumbled by more than 12 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap, while dogecoin was down more than 14 per cent. Ukraine, which has been one of the few countries embracing the virtual currencies at the government level, recently legalised cryptocurrencies. “Ukraine is already in top five countries on cryptocurrency usage.

Today we made one more step forward: Parliament adopted the law on virtual assets! This will legalize crypto exchangers and cryptocurrencies, and Ukrainians could protect their assets from possible abuse or fraud,” Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, said on Twitter last week. Despite the unfavourable disposition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) towards digital currencies and the ban on its transactions across banking platforms in the country, many Nigerians have continued to invest in the various currencies. As of October, last year, a report had established that Nigeria had the highest number of people owning and trading digital currencies globally.

According to a report by Finder, a global independent comparisonandinformation service platform, Nigeria has the highest rate of crypto adoption in the world at 24.2 per cent. Nigeria was followed by Malaysia and Australia, which have 18.0 per cent and 17.7 per cent ownership of cryptocurrencies respectively. The Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index surveyed over 41,000 individuals in 22 countries. The results show that investors from the top three countries are putting their money into bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Bitcoin, which traded above $64,000 on Tuesday remains the most popular worldwide, as it has become a household name. Interestingly, some of the more developed Western nations show little interest in cryptocurrencies. The adoption rate in the U.K. is among the lowest, with ownership estimated to be 5.4 per cent. According to the report, cryptocurrencies adoption in the United States of America stood at 10.4 per cent.

 

