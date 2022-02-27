Russia/Ukraine crisis: It’s too late to evacuate over 4,000 Nigerians, say Diplomats

Various diplomats yesterday said that the fate of the over 4,000 Nigerians in Ukraine was now on the cliffhanger because the country has become a war zone as the battle between Russian and Ukraine entered a third day.

Russia has formed a ring around Ukraine with over 150,000 troops, while raining bombs into the country, with over 200 people dead in a military operation designed compel the latter to jettison its move to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, (NATO).

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa; one time Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Alaba Ogunsanwo and erstwhile Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Prof. Femi Mimiko, all professors of International Relations, said such a move was too late.

Akinterinwa, in particular stated categorically that at this time, the “Nigerian government must be dreaming to think it can evacuate its citizens from the war-torn Ukraine, a country which has closed its airspace following military attacks from all fronts by Russia. “It is too late.

We should have taken steps before the matter escalated to this point. The Ukraine government has closed its airspace and banned all commercial flights into the country.

The only way out is through special negotiation with the government, a government whose president is even scampering for safety.” He blamed the war on Ukraine’s insistence of joining NATO, which was established to destroy the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR), despite the agreement around 1992 that NATO would not extend its membership to countries created after Glasnost and Perestroika.

“It was agreed when James Baker was the US Secretary of State around 1992 that no country that emanated from the ashes of the USSR will become a member of NATO, an organisation formed to dismantle the Soviet Union.

So, countries like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia and Ukraine, have no business being members of NATO- something that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to violate,” he said.

The former DG of NIIA, described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a strategic defence initiative, even as he bemoaned the belated action of the Nigerian government, which he said did not reflect citizen diplomacy, adding that it is very risky for any airline to fly into Ukraine now, and if it will, it would require special insurance cover.

“Even if they fly a military aircraft into the country, it is of greater risk. You will recall that even Ukraine’s military aircraft was gunned down on Friday.

Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of its nationals. It will be foolish of anyone to fly into the country at this critical time,” Akinterinwa said. Profs Ogunsanwo and Mimiko agreed that though Russia violated Ukraine’s sovereignty by this serial attack argued that the “continuous eastward expansion of NATO is at variance with its (Russia’s) own national security interests and earlier agreement,” because to Russia, America cannot be trusted.

“If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, it will enjoy military and political integration into NATO and all privileges, in accordance with Article 3 of NATO agreement, including the principle that an attack on a member-nation is an attack on all to the detriment of Russia.

“These are the fears of uncertainty and unpredictability of NATO members which Vladimir Putin, the Russian President wants to avoid. It is as if Putin is saying ‘I don’t want my enemies next door.’

“Besides, Putin’s rein on Ukraine is also predicated on his point that Ukraine, especially the eastern part, was a product of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 led by Vladimir Lenin; therefore, historically a part of Russia,” Ogunsawo said. Mimiko added that “sovereignty – the supreme authority of a sovereign over its people and territory – has, suffered a good deal of qualitative and quantitative reversal, especially since the end of World War II, and it is, therefore, misleading to create the impression that sovereignty is still wholly sacrosanct in today’s global system.

“President Putin may not be as diplomatically savvy as the Westerners with whom he is sparring, but he comes to this game with a very strategic mind, and a relatively closed political system. Even if he wants the entire Ukraine back, and I now think he does.

This, not so much because of the ‘military operations,’ but from the way he extensively laid out what amounts to Russia’s claim on Ukraine a few days ago. “Even so, the Russian leader comes across as smart enough to approach his goal in bits – a little at a time, starting with Crimea in 2014.

That’s why I do not think the immediate objective of Russia’s ongoing ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine could be to annex the latter. Rather, this looks more like an exercise that seeks to demilitarise Ukraine, as Putin has since announced; and almost certainly, to effect regime change in Kiev.

These are limited objectives that are realisable in what I assume would be a blitzkrieg, delivered swiftly and clinically. But Putin most certainly would want to keep the Donbass region of Ukraine, as he did Crimea.”

He said that Ukraine would be smart enough to drop its much trumpeted desire for NATO membership to spare the horrors of a new war, this time possibly pitching the US/NATO alliance against Russia, by the former simply committing to halting further eastern expansion of NATO.

Nothing short of this would assuage the genuine fears of Moscow. He said the Western response to ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, “worrisome as it is, may not go beyond a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Nobody is quick to militarily take on the successors of a former superpower, and one with such a formidable arsenal of nuclear weapons that Moscow parades.

Kiev failed to appreciate this, and seemed to wallow in the illusion that consequential help may come from its friends in the Western alliance.”

