Russia/Ukraine: FG kicks against recruitment of Nigerians as mercenaries

The Federal Government has expressed concern over reports of an alleged recruitment of Nigerian volunteers into the Ukrainian military to fight in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Some national dailies had, over the weekend, reported that hundreds of Nigerians including ex- service personnel had besieged the Embassy of Ukraine, Abuja, registering to be recruited as mercenaries. Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Francisca Omayuli, yesterday said though the Ukrainian Embassy had denied the report, Nigeria will not tolerate such an exercise. Omayuli however, said that the Ukrainian Embassy confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached it to indicate their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. She stressed that Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and would not allow recruitment of her citizens as mercenaries in any country. In a statement released to journalists, Omayuli assured that the Federal Government would continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and to halt such recruitment under any guise. The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. “Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...