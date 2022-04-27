Russia/Ukraine War: AfDB floats $1.5bn Africa emergency food plan to avert crisis –Adesina

The Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has developed a $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Plan to avert potential food shortages on the continent because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said this at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to a release by a presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the AfDB boss said the Russia- Ukraine war would create global problems, particularly for Africa, which imports a huge percentage of its food from the two countries. “Already, the price of wheat has gone up about 60%. Maize and other grains will also be affected.

There may be a fertilizer crisis, as there would be about a 2 million metric tons deficit. And that will affect food production by about 20%. Africa will lose $11 billion worth of food, and coming shortly after COVID-19, that would be rather serious,” Adesina was quoted as saying in the statement. He said the AfDB had developed a $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Plan, which is now before the board for approval. “We were not ready for COVID-19, but we are now planning to avert a food crisis on the continent.

There is a plan to help farmers cultivate wheat, maize, rice, sorghum, and soybeans. It will mitigate the impact of the Russia- Ukraine war,” he added. The former Minister of Agriculture said in the wet season of 2022, at least 5 million smallholder farmers would be helped to cultivate 1 million hectares of maize, 1 million hectares of rice, and 250,000 hectares of sorghum and soybeans, respectively.

“In total, our support will help Nigeria to produce 9.5 million metric tons of food,” he said. States to benefit from the assistance include Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Imo, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory. Buhari lauded the AfDB for planning ahead of whatever negative consequences that may come from the Russia-Ukraine war in terms of food security.

