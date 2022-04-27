News Top Stories

Russia/Ukraine War: AfDB floats $1.5bn Africa emergency food plan to avert crisis –Adesina

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has developed a $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Plan to avert potential food shortages on the continent because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said this at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to a release by a presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the AfDB boss said the Russia- Ukraine war would create global problems, particularly for Africa, which imports a huge percentage of its food from the two countries. “Already, the price of wheat has gone up about 60%. Maize and other grains will also be affected.

There may be a fertilizer crisis, as there would be about a 2 million metric tons deficit. And that will affect food production by about 20%. Africa will lose $11 billion worth of food, and coming shortly after COVID-19, that would be rather serious,” Adesina was quoted as saying in the statement. He said the AfDB had developed a $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Plan, which is now before the board for approval. “We were not ready for COVID-19, but we are now planning to avert a food crisis on the continent.

There is a plan to help farmers cultivate wheat, maize, rice, sorghum, and soybeans. It will mitigate the impact of the Russia- Ukraine war,” he added. The former Minister of Agriculture said in the wet season of 2022, at least 5 million smallholder farmers would be helped to cultivate 1 million hectares of maize, 1 million hectares of rice, and 250,000 hectares of sorghum and soybeans, respectively.

“In total, our support will help Nigeria to produce 9.5 million metric tons of food,” he said. States to benefit from the assistance include Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Imo, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory. Buhari lauded the AfDB for planning ahead of whatever negative consequences that may come from the Russia-Ukraine war in terms of food security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Short naps don’t relieve sleep deprivation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The latest study from Michigan State University (MSU)’s Sleep and Learning Laboratory has shown that a nap during the day won’t restore a sleepless night. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Sleep’. Study author and Director of MSU’s Sleep and Learning Lab, Kimberly Fenn who is associate professor of […]
News

Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq’s Mosul

Posted on Author Reporter

    Pope Francis arrived in Mosul on Sunday to pray in the decimated northern Iraqi city that was once a stronghold for Islamic State and where Christians now number little more than a few dozen families. The 84-year-old pontiff flew by helicopter from nearby Erbil on the third day of his historic tour of […]
News

COVID-19 and NPHCDA’s rescue mission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At last, salvation from the asphyxiation of the COVID-19 pandemic for Nigeria looks very certain now. Like the popular idiomatic cliché, there is now light at the end of the tunnel. A bright hope and reality of the total freedom from the sickening torments of the global coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians stares in the face […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica