Russia/Ukraine war: Another test for Nigeria’s agric sector

Nigeria’s presence in the global market cannot be underestimated due to her 90 per cent importation as a country. Therefore, whatever is happening in the international scene, there is every tendency of its multiplier effects being felt in Nigeria.

That is the exact thing currently happening in the country following the faceoff between Russia and Ukraine, which is taking a huge toll on agroallied product importation, including raw materials for production. Sadly, the unexpected war between Russia and Ukraine is having profound consequences on Nigeria’s agriculture, thereby causing scarcity and hike in food prices. The effects of the war have shown that nothing happens in any part of the world that Nigerians won’t feel its impacts, especially as it relates to agriculture.

However, the demerits of the Russia and Ukraine war are that virtually every producer and seller of foodstuffs in Nigeria is linking the rise in agro commodities to it, even though Nigeria is not participating in the war, but because of her overdependence on importation.

NBS report

While analysing the country’s inflation rate performance for February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the 15.70 per cent inflation rate was due to rising food prices, resulting from the spike in petrol price. No doubt, the move by the United States and other European countries to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine by imposing heavy economic sanctions relating to boycotting of Russian’s gas and agric products has metamorphosed into rising crude oil price beyond $115 at the international market. According to NBS, the composite food index rose by 17.11 per cent in February 2022, compared to 21.79 per cent in February 2021. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food product, potatoes, yam and other tuber, oils, fats and fruit. Unfortunately, some of the commodities listed by NBS play key roles in Nigeria’s agric product importation in the war-torn countries.

Reactions

In his submission, the President/ Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, explained that the war in Ukraine over the Russian invasion of the former’s territory was an eye opener on the need for the Federal Government to place a ban on the export of maize to cater for domestic consumption rather than targeting accruing foreign exchange earnings. He said that the ban had become necessary in order to ensure food security in the country in the face of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which poses serious challenges for global food supply. Dangote, while speaking at the 4th Annual Nigerian Food Processors and Nutrition Leadership Forum organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and TechnoServe, under the Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, in Lagos, acknowledged that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine would lead to scarcity of food, arising from the inability to access fertiliser. He stressed that although the impact of the war might not be immediately felt in food production, he, however, pointed out that its ripple effect would be felt in the next two to three months in the country. He noted that Russia and Ukraine were the number one and five in wheat production, accounting for one-third of global wheat production, adding that there would be a shortage of wheat, maize and urea in the global market. He said: “We would start seeing people exporting maize to earn foreign exchange which I believe we should stop. We need to grow more so we don’t have a shortage of food. It is about food security and it’s serious.’’ Dangote said that Russia and Ukraine produced about 13 per cent of urea, 26 per cent of potash, and one of the largest producers of phosphate globally. He called on stakeholders to engage with the Federal Government to come up with likely solutions that will help reduce the impact of the supply chain challenge in the country. Similarly, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim, noted that food inflation would pose a major crisis to the availability of food items majorly imported from Russia into Nigeria, which can no longer be done amidst economic sanctions against Russia. According to him, Nigeria imported four main items from Russia, namely, Durum wheat, herrings, blue whiting, and mackerel. He said Durum wheat is one of the most popular species of wheat and often used in foods like bread, pasta, noodles, couscous, and baked goods. Also, Durum wheat is a variety of spring wheat that’s typically ground into semolina and used to make bread and pizza dough. To him, all these food items are going to see skyrocketing prices in the country and could be beyond the purchasing power of a common man. On his part, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that currently many businesses were facing undaunted challenges over raw material importation.

He said this Russia/Ukraine crisis was going to slowdown some manufacturing production because Russia is a key country for Nigerians in terms of manufacturing and agric products importation. The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that Ukraine and Russia are major producers of wheat. They account for about 30 per cent of the global wheat export. According to him, wheat is a major raw material for the production of flour, which is used for bread and some other confectionaries. Therefore, the current development is going to disrupt the supply of wheat in the global market. He added: “z There is, therefore, a risk of a hike in the cost of wheat which will affect the price of flour and a knock-on effect on the price of bread and other confectioneries.”

Animal feeds scarcity

The implications of the war have resulted into the poutry farmers reportedly groaning over the rise in price of feeding a chick. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) said the high cost of feeds had forced some of its members out of business. It noted that the rising cost of consumables was eating into their profit and making many farmers quit the business. The Secretary of the Plateau chapter of PAN, Nanji Gambo, disclosed in Jos that state chapter had noticed a decline in its membership as a result of the high cost of feeds in recent times as they are operating at loss. She lamented that they were barely breaking even because of the exorbitant cost of feeds. According to him, farmers could not bear the high cost of feed and so they crashed out of their businesses. She stressed that the association had formed several platforms to talk with farmers to encourage them to wait patiently for government intervention, and owing to delay, the association had encouraged farmers to downsize work within their capacity in order to break even for now. She noted that the high cost of input was a major setback for poultry farmers and urged the government to allow some stakeholders to import maize and soya beans to reduce pressure on local products that are inadequate. Also, it was gathered that some poultry farmers, who had left the business, said they could not break even.

Recounting

A farmer, Lucy Agada, said that she had to quit to look for something else to do as the cost of feeding her birds became a huge problem, while another farmer, John Oche, said that he had to sell off his entire poultry farm to look for an alternative business. Another member, Ike Igwe, also said that he usually sold his birds out before they got matured to full table size to reduce cost. A miller, Bola Kehinde, said that the price of maize had skyrocketed as a result of insecurity and border closures. The poultry farmers, however, urged the government to encourage and urge local production of maize and soya, which are major ingredients for feed production. Meanwhile, a former General Secretary of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo state branch, Segun Makanjuola, explained that the country had over 160million birds, which translate to spending a total N800 billion to feed them in a year.

Last line

Agric stakeholders are saying that the best thing that can stop this astronomical food prices in Nigeria and others amidst rising inflation is for Russia to apply ceasefire and continue with its mediation talks with Ukraine on finding a lasting solution to the war.

