Russia-Ukraine war: Babalola berates FG for abandoning Nigerians

The Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola has blamed the federal government for abandoning Nigerians that are trapped in Ukraine following the inversion of Russia.

Babalola in a statement said Russian President Vladimir Putin had given long notice to the whole world that he intended to invade Ukraine. He said many countries including …urges global intervention for referendum in warring nations the United States of America advised their citizens to leave Ukraine but Nigeria was visibly inactive.

He said: “The recent unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a classic example of the popular saying ‘that when the strong do what he likes, the weak suffer what he must’.

“How else can one describe the act of one of the most powerful countries in the world in invading a struggling state with numberless tanks, bombers and missiles from the sea, land and air thereby destroying valuable properties and killing thousands of innocent people including women, government officials and ministers with relish?

“From time immemorial, the world had and is still producing leaders some of whom are instinctively pugnacious, combative, accusative, acquisitive, arrogant, assertive and merciless.

“At the time when it dawned on Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians including students from Ukraine, the airports had been disabled and missiles were flying day and night.”

According to Babalola, the Federal Government should join other countries in appealing to President Putin and the Russian Government to a ceasefire to enable the country to evacuate its citizens.

“The earlier we joined others to prevail on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and withdraw from Ukraine, the better. “The solution, to me, is an immediate cease-fire by Russia and Ukraine.

The world should prevail on Russia to withdraw its troops to allow United Nations and Security Council to organize a referendum among those states in the East. “Secondly, the ceasefire will enable citizens of other countries including Nigeria to evacuate their citizens.

The United Nations should organise a referendum in all the states with a large population of Russia.”

