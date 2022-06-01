News

Russia/Ukraine War: Buhari calls for global cooperation to avert looming food crisis

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global cooperation in order to avert impending food crisis especially with the outbreak of the Russia/Ukrainian war.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this Wednesday in Madrid, Spain at the Royal Palace during an audience with his Royal Majesty, King Felipe VI in continuation of his State Visit to the country.

According to him, world leaders must come together and strategise on ways to avert the looming food crisis around the world.

Buhari and King Felipe canvassed a global action to stem the food problem especially in wheat production occasioned by the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging world leaders to take concrete actions to avert the crisis.

The King said Nigeria was an important country and looked forward to an opportunity to visit the country especially against the background of stronger cooperation being forged by the two countries.

Buhari thanked the Spanish Monarch for the invitation and hospitality extended to him since his arrival and updated him on happenings in Nigeria especially as the country gears up for general elections.

In a separate meeting with President Pedro Sanchez, Buhari said his country looked forward to increasing bilateral relations between both nations.

The Nigerian leader commended his Spanish counterpart for his leadership qualities and contributions in the war against terror in Sub-Saharan Africa especially in Mali, looking forward to cooperation in the area.

The two leaders discussed areas of cooperation on which Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Sanchez emphasized that, as a major partner of Spain in Africa, Nigeria was a country that his people really wanted to have a stronger partnership with going forward.

He commended Buhari for his leadership roles in Africa especially in the area of strengthening of democratic ideals.

Currently, Spain is the largest importer of Nigerian gas and the third largest importer of Nigerian crude, and with the visit, the two leaders hoped for bigger trade relations.

At the end of the visit, nine Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were signed, namely: Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal Matters; Transfer of Sentenced Persons; Extradition; Economic and Commercial Cooperation; Tourism. Others were on Sports; Health; the Fight Against COVID-19; and Science and Innovation.

 

