Russia/Ukraine War: Buhari seeks global cooperation to avert looming food crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for global cooperation in order to avert impending food crisis especially with the outbreak of the Russia/Ukrainian war. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this yesterday in Madrid, Spain at the Royal Palace during an audience with his Royal Majesty, King Felipe VI in continuation of his State Visit to the country.

According to him, world leaders must come together and strategise on ways to avert the looming food crisis around the world. Buhari and King Felipe canvassed a global action to stem the food problem especially in wheat production occasioned by the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging world leaders to take concrete actions to avert the crisis. The King said Nigeria was an important country and looked forward to an opportunity to visit the country especially against the background of stronger cooperation being forged by the two countries.

Buhari thanked the Spanish Monarch for the invitation and hospitality extended to him since his arrival and updated him on happenings in Nigeria especially as the country gears up for general elections. In a separate meeting with President Pedro Sanchez, Buhari said his country looked forward to increasing bilateral relations between both nations. The Nigerian leader commended his Spanish counterpart for his leadership qualities and contributions in the war against terror in Sub-Saharan Africa especially in Mali, looking forward to cooperation in the area

