Russia/Ukraine War: DafriBank sets up $1m relief fund, urge others to join

To help bring relief to Africans caught up in the Russia/Ukraine war, one of Africa’s leading digital banks, DafriBank Digital Limited, has joined many organisations round the world to set up a $1 million relief fund for those affected.

The announcement was made by DafriBank’s Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu via a signed statement that is widely circulated online.

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine presently Xolane Ndhlovu stated: “We woke up on the morning of 24 February 2022 to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. I was alarmed by the far-reaching impact on innocent people in the region and like many of us watching from afar, I feel driven to do what I can to help, starting with fellow Africans who have lost their livelihood as a result of the conflict.

“Through DafriBank, I’m donating the sum of $1 million to Africans living in Ukraine/Russia both returnees and those still in the conflict zone.”

While expressing support for the resolute stance of NATO, the EU and many companies that stand behind Ukrainians, he noted that at times like this, he feels that people and organisations that are in a position to help have a responsibility to do so in whatever ways are possible.

Consequently, the Nigerian-South African investor and philanthropist pledged that DafriBank will stay in close contact with organisations working closely with those affected by Russia’s ‘Special Military Action’ to determine additional resources or help they might need as the situation evolve.

“Our commitment is not only to provide you with great banking experience but to also be there for you in times of distress,” Xolane Ndhlovu assured.

Speaking further, he avowed: “The people of Ukraine are in our thoughts and our hearts, especially some of our Ukrainian engineers who were affected. We hope for a swift resolution to the crisis.”

The DafriBank Chairman concluded his statement with a call for all eligible beneficiaries to “contact DafriBank for instructions.”

 

