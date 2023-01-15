Business

Russia Ukraine War: Nigeria now highest exporter of urea/fertilizers

*Earned $4.8bn from 214 products in 2022

 

Nigeria has appropriated the advantage offered by the Russia-Ukraine war to emerge the highest exporter of urea/fertilisers in 2022, netting over $4.820 billion from about 214 non-oil products it exported last year.

Of the 214 non-oil products Nigeria exported, urea/fertilizers topped the list with 32.87 percent. 1,172 exporters participated in the non-oil products to 122 countries with Indorama-Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Limited taking the lead with 23.25%.  31 issuing banks participated with Zenith Bank PLC processing the highest NXP values; 19 exit points were used with Apapa Port recording the highest tonnage with the month of December recorded the highest export value of 10.37%.

Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who gave the statistics over the weekend at a press briefing in Abuja, described the $ 4.820 billion earned in 2022 as the highest value ever achieved since the establishment of the Council 47 years ago.

“This current result lends credence to the fact that the several export intervention programmes/projects initiated and executed by the Council and other sister agencies during the year under review are gradually yielding the desired result.

“Urea/fertilizers topped the list with 32.87%. The emergence of urea/fertilizers as the highest exported product in 2022 can be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war which created an avenue for Nigeria’s urea/fertilizers to thrive. It is worthy to note that our products were exported to 122 countries with Brazil recording the highest import value of 12.27%,” he said.

 

