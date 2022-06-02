News Top Stories

Russia, Ukraine war pushes diesel price to 720 per litre in Nigeria

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The pump price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel, has increased from N650 to N720. Findings by New Telegraph on Wednesday revealed that diesel was being sold between N700 and N720 per litre in some petrol stations in Nigeria. The development has raised concerns among manufacturers, transporters, other consumers of the product, and Nigerians in general, especially the lowincome class, who will be overstretched by this price increase and the attendant hardship and other negative consequences.

The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) Mr. Clement Isong, said the price increase was caused by the Russian war against Ukraine. He explained that diesel is normally exported by Russia and Ukraine, adding that with the current war, there had been production and supply disruptions, making it difficult for the product to be available. He added that where it is eventually available, it is expensive as the price has increased internationally. He also identified the scarcity and high rate of foreign exchange as another reason for the increase in the price of diesel.

He stated that forex was scarce to be sourced, adding that the few available at the open market were very expensive. According to him, the high cost of procuring forex increased the operational/ logistics cost of getting diesel and consequently increase the selling price. Isong said: “There are two reasons for the increase in the price of diesel. Diesel has been deregulated. To get the forex to buy diesel you need to look for forex. The first thing, you do is to buy it and the parallel market has closed. Forex at the parallel market is not available. That is the first reason. So in order to import diesel, you need to buy the forex.

You are aware that Nigeria is struggling right now with forex. You have heard the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, speak that the country is struggling to access forex because of crude oil theft and low production of crude oil. Nigeria is struggling to find forex.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

It’ll amount to selfishness for me to dump PDP –Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied rumours making the rounds that he is the next governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), waiting to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ikpeazu went further to say that history will judge him as a selfish leader should he decide to dump […]
News

After 25 years, Omabe Festival returns to Enugu community

Posted on Author Onah O. Onah

Omabe Festival is one of the most ancient traditional festivals celebrated with pomp and pageantry across Nsukka communities of Enugu State. The history of Omabe festival celebration was dated as far back to the early 13th century. History had it that Omabe (masqurade) migrated from Igalla believed by some section of the Igbo people as […]
News

Military to troops: Remain firm, sustain tempo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has urged troops and other security operatives involved in various internal security operations across theatres, to remain focused on the task of protecting lives and property of citizens. The military maintained that despite some unfortunate incidents, fighting forces had continued to deny enemies of state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica