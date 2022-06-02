Russia, Ukraine war pushes diesel price to 720 per litre in Nigeria

The pump price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel, has increased from N650 to N720. Findings by New Telegraph on Wednesday revealed that diesel was being sold between N700 and N720 per litre in some petrol stations in Nigeria. The development has raised concerns among manufacturers, transporters, other consumers of the product, and Nigerians in general, especially the lowincome class, who will be overstretched by this price increase and the attendant hardship and other negative consequences.

The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) Mr. Clement Isong, said the price increase was caused by the Russian war against Ukraine. He explained that diesel is normally exported by Russia and Ukraine, adding that with the current war, there had been production and supply disruptions, making it difficult for the product to be available. He added that where it is eventually available, it is expensive as the price has increased internationally. He also identified the scarcity and high rate of foreign exchange as another reason for the increase in the price of diesel.

He stated that forex was scarce to be sourced, adding that the few available at the open market were very expensive. According to him, the high cost of procuring forex increased the operational/ logistics cost of getting diesel and consequently increase the selling price. Isong said: “There are two reasons for the increase in the price of diesel. Diesel has been deregulated. To get the forex to buy diesel you need to look for forex. The first thing, you do is to buy it and the parallel market has closed. Forex at the parallel market is not available. That is the first reason. So in order to import diesel, you need to buy the forex.

You are aware that Nigeria is struggling right now with forex. You have heard the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, speak that the country is struggling to access forex because of crude oil theft and low production of crude oil. Nigeria is struggling to find forex.”

