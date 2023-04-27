Russia/Ukraine war putting pressure on steel imports

Industry stakeholders have raised the alarm that ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is costing global prices of steel to go up. They called on the incoming government to ensure speedy completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex Limited, ASCL, for national priority. Indeed, they are of opinions that most of the steel in the world come from Russia-Ukraine axis and this had made cost of importation triple, thereby, inflating cost of construction amidst foreign exchange volatility. Ideally, the industry stakeholders pointed out that the global price of steel and its importation was already unsettling ongoing multi-million naira projects in the country, as cost of projects are rising on a daily basis, while others are being abandoned since construction companies are apprehensive of cutting corners following the recent spate of building collapse in the country. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, the immediate past chairman of the downstream sector group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Managing Director, 11Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, disclosed that the skyrocketing prices was seriously having a negative impact on the country’s oil and gas sector because of the high demands in steel for welding and other projects. According to him, Russia is a major producer of steel in the world and its war with Ukraine is causing rise in global prices and cost of steel importation has tripled and this is affecting both new and existing projects in the country’s oil and gas sector since most of the world steel comes from around the Russia/ Ukraine axis. He admitted that the rise in global prices of steel was a concern for industry stakeholders in the country’s oil and gas sector. Oyebanji said: “Am not going to tell you and say together this is how much we have spent. But some of those parts, especially the welding because of the Ukraine war, the cost of steel, most of the steels in the world come from that Russia-Ukraine axis and the price has skyrocketed and all those things made the investments to run into billions of naira.” He, however, pointed out that all eyes were on the incoming government to step up and reignite the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex to make the country good enough in local steel consumption. On her part, the Director- General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Almona, disclosed that the upsurge of the war in Ukraine was negatively impacting the country’s construction and real estate sector as cost of building materials is on the roof top as building projects suffer setbacks at the moment. She noted that the coming on stream of Ajaokuta Steel Company was expected to support a solid growth in the construction sector. Almona explained: “With the dire need to boost foreign exchange earnings, the government should invest more in export support infrastructure and create linkages into the African market where we can export more products like steel from the Ajaokuta steel company to earn foreign exchange in the long run. “With all of these, the sector can contribute higher rate to the country’s GDP.” Dr. Muda Yusuf, a renowned economist, also posited that whosoever gets sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, must prioritise the speedy completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex Limited as one of its topmost agenda. According to him, the project has been described as a symbol of Nigeria’s inability to handle really big things; a symbol of irredeemable system failures. The project was conceived 65 years ago in 1958 but it was not until 22 years later in 1980 that President Shehu Shagari laid the foundation for its take-off. Also established along with it were four Steel Rolling Mills at Jos, Plateau State; Oshogbo, Osun State; Katsina, Katsina State and Aladja in Delta State. Phase one of the project was designed to produce 1.3 million tonnes of liquid steel yearly with the capacity to upgrade to 5.2 million tonnes in its third phase, churning out different types and grades of steel products. The ASCL is a massive complex composed of 43 different plants. By 1994, Ajaokuta was reported to have been 98 per cent completed. But for reasons of the infamous “Nigerian factor,” this dream project has only guzzled trillions of naira with little to show for it. President Olusegun Obasanjo’s elected government strove to revive the project under the private/ public partnership arrangement with SOLGAS Energy of USA, but the move failed. Obasanjo also entered a concession agreement with Global Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, GINL, owned by Indians to operate the ASCL and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, NIOMCO, at Itakpe, Kogi State; but this also collapsed.