Russia-Ukraine war: We're fighting a stubborn enemy, says Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says victory is ahead for his country, describing the war against Russia as that of fighting a stubborn enemy. This is even as the G7 countries and European Union leaders have agreed to impose further sanctions on Russia during their meeting yesterday. Speaking during a televised address on Friday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has passed a turning point against Russia, saying that the country’s troops needed time and patience to achieve victory. He described the Russian government as “an obstinate enemy” that does not care about the lives of its soldiers.

‘‘Time is needed, patience is needed. Our wisdom, energy, and ability to do our job to maximum for us to come to victory,” Zelenskyy said. “It is not possible to say how many more days it will take to liberate Ukrainian land but it is possible to say that we will do that because we have achieved the turning point strategically, he said, adding that: “We are on the way to victory.

This is a patriotic war; a war against a strong, obstinate enemy who doesn’t pay attention to thousands of their own soldiers, who gathered conscripts all over Russia to send them to this war. “They decided to bring mercenaries to kill our people. Those bullets from countries that were destroyed the same way the invaders are destroying us. “This is the way the Russian army treats Ukrainians, Donbas. As they were saying to Russian-speaking people, they were shouting to everyone about defending… those things were said in Moscow.

 

