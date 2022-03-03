Russia-Ukraine war: When Reps moved for evacuation of Nigerians

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia last week, the House of Representatives has belatedly tasked the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians in the troubled nation. PHILIP NYAM reports

On February 20, Russia invaded Ukraine leading to a war between the two countries. Ukraine has been calling for assistance from friendly nations to help it fight Russia. So far, no nation has stepped up to physically join the Ukrainians as they experience heavy shelling from the Russian military. Even the United States (U.S.) that enjoys a cordial and strategic relationship with Ukraine has not joined it to fight.

Instead, what the European nations have done is to impose economic sanctions on the Russians and it is reported that they have sent arms to Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s health ministry, at least 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion began.

The United Nations have also confirmed that at least 240 civilian casualties from the fighting, including at least 64 people killed, though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain unconfirmed.

A further 1,684 people have been wounded, it said. The Ukrainian military says at least 4,500 Russian soldiers had been killed, and Moscow has acknowledged that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded. But it has said that its losses were far lower than those suffered by Ukraine. With the shelling of Ukrainian cities and military bases by the Russian military being intensified, residents of the major cities are leaving in droves to neighbouring Poland and other nations.

Many people have been displaced and stranded. Among these Nigerian nationals are students, businessmen and technocrats. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, there are at least 5,600 Nigerian students in Ukraine.

It was in the light of this that the House of Representatives, last week, passed a resolution calling on the Federal Government to immediately begin the process of evacuation of all Nigerians. The motion was sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir (APC, Kaduna) and seconded by Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun). In adopting the motion, the House also mandated the Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in conjunction with the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba, to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassy and other relevant government agencies to facilitate the process.

Presenting the motion, Munir called the attention of the House to the fact that tensions between Russia and Ukraine seem to be escalating daily, hence the urgent need for the Federal Government to act in the interest of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine. He called on the House to mandate the House committees on Foreign Affairs as well as the Diaspora to evacuate the number of affected Nigerians in Ukraine, diplomatic employees in the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine as well as students living there.

He said: “There is a worsening conflict between Russia and of which the situation is deteriorating by the hour. We have a significant number of undergraduate and graduate students currently studying in Ukraine of which a portion is under government scholarships. This is in addition to a number of Nigerian diplomats and their families in the Kiev embassy and Nigerian expatriates across Ukraine.

If a strategic plan is not put in place to secure and provide safe passage for our citizens, they may be trapped or worse, harmed.” He wondered why action was not taken by Nigeria, when the threat was imminent and the opportunity to act existed weeks ago. Speaking in favour of the motion, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Buba Yusuf (APC, Adamawa) stated that a state of emergency had been declared by the Ukrainian government and the situation for individuals on the ground is deteriorating in terms of procuring food, water and other amenities.

He informed that he was in touch with the Nigerian ambassador to Ukraine and he was assured that the country was making urgent arrangements to ensure calmness is restored. In his support, the leader of the House, Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) called on the Federal Government to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians living and studying in Ukraine.

He reminded members of the need for the House to be proactive for the collective interest of Nigerians at home and abroad. The lawmaker further called on the relevant committees of the House to act swiftly on the issue. Also supporting the motion, Hon. Herman Hembe (APC, Benue) bemoaned the lateness of countries to act in the favour of their citizens living in Ukraine, especially after the warning issued by the American government for her citizens to leave Ukraine on time. He wondered why action was not taken by Nigeria, when the threat was imminent and the opportunity to act existed weeks ago.

He expressed worry over the lackluster attitude of the government to act promptly, saying decisive actions should have been taken long before the invasion. Making his contribution, Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) stated that due to international relations and the hope that Russia would not attack, made nations whittle down the threat of attack. According to him, many nations never expected Russia to carry out its threat of attacking Ukraine and were taken by surprise, when Vladimir Putin eventually gave the order.

He however called for swift action by the Federal Government to evacuate all stranded Nigerians. Also speaking in favour of the motion, the chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi) suggested that the House should reach out to the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, to help in evacuating Nigerians as he did in the past. Abejide said Air Peace carried out a similar assignment when there was a need to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa, maintaining that the company could as well do the same in this instance should it be contacted.

In his contribution, Hon. Munir Dan- Agundi (APC, Kano) proposed an amendment to call on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Russian ambassador to Nigeria to ensure the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine. He said it was important that the ambassador give the lawmakers an update on the state of things in his country and concrete assurance on the safety of Nigerians.

Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) also proposed an amendment to ensure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Commission take advantage of the nearest ceasefire window to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Ukraine. While ruling on the motion, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said there is a need for an interface with the Ministry of Affairs, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians.

He also suggested that the relevant committees of the House to immediately contact the Chairman of Air Peace, Onyema, regardless of the cost involved in evacuating Nigerians from Ukraine. His words: “This is a very important motion that we discussed. Time is of the essence. A state of emergency has been declared, I listened to the news yesterday, even America said it’s not going to be bloodless.

“We should be more proactive and I think it’s better late than never. It’s important that at this point to forget all the bureaucratic bottlenecks and look out for our citizens, especially students. “Action needs to be taken now and my thought is that leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa and the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Buba Yakub, should liaise with the Ministry of Foreign affairs, National Intelligence Agency and the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine and if nothing positive comes out of it, then we should liaise with chairman of Air Peace.”

The speaker said “Whatever it’s going to cost the House, you need to leave this country tomorrow and come back on Monday with many of our students” On Monday, the minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama at a meeting with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced the commencement of evacuation of Nigerians by Wednesday. In the next one week, it will be known whether the federal government would live up to its billings in taking care of its citizens in Ukraine

