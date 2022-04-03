Russia-Ukraine war: Why Nigeria can’t fill void of Europe’s gas needs

The ongoing Russia- Ukraine war has worsened Nigeria’s economic hardship, specifically in the areas of food security and rising cost of diesel, petrol and other products. The development is sequel to the sudden upward surge in oil prices in the international market. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that aside oil, the war presents golden opportunities to the nation in gas export to Europe, which unfortunately it may not be able to grab, at least in the interim.

Russia-Ukraine war opportunities Nigeria may not capitalize on

According to experts, Nigeria could have positioned itself to capitalise on the disruption in supply of gas to Europe by the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war. But they argued that the country may not be benefiting from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine despite being at the top list among crude oil-producing countries in Africa.

They added that the country’s biggest gain should have come from the disruption of Russian supplies to Europe as well as. Experts who spoke during a webinar titled, “Nigeria’s Economic Landscape – a blend of optimism and uncertainty,” hosted by Coronation Merchant Bank, said that the Ukraine-Russia war has its own effect on the Nigerian Economy but Nigeria probably won’t benefit from the yields as it may be late to the party.

Russia happens to be a powerhouse in the global economy, being one of the largest exporters of crude products, coupled with its impact in the energy sector, representing one of the biggest producers of natural gas in the world.

Russia is also big on commodity exports but the sanctions by the United States and Europe are supposed to completely isolate and cut off Russia from international trade to pressure them into withdrawing from Ukraine.

Speaking on the effect of the war on Nigeria, Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist at the Development Bank of Nigeria said: “This is a crisis where Nigeria can capitalise on. Unfortunately, we are unable to do that just yet.

The price of crude has gone up. Meanwhile, we are suffering from fuel scarcity in Nigeria and that’s the real economy being affected. Consequently, prices are going up and food prices are increasing.”

Speaking on the opportunities for Nigeria, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant, Adedipe Associates, noted that there is a disruption to the supply of gas to Europe, especially looking at the Nord Stream 2 project that connects Russia to Germany.

He said: “With the disruption of that, it means the supply of gas to Europe is under pressure and that is where Nigeria should begin to see an opportunity to take advantage of.”

Also speaking, the Secretary General of African Petroleum Producers Association, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, disclosed that the proposed 4,401km Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) is still at the stage of the 614km-long Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project.

The Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) is to export natural gas to customers in Europe. Nigeria holds Africa’s biggest and one of the world’s biggest gas reserves. Its proved natural gas reserves stand at 188 trillion cubic feet (tcf) comprising 99tcf of associated gas and 89tcf of non-associated gas.

However, Nigeria cannot be able to grab this golden opportunity created by the war because of the poor investment in the sector.

“The underinvestment the sector suffered over the years has not only made it impossible for Nigeria to reap maximum benefit from export of its crude, or enjoy what you call windfall. But the nation, with its abundance as it is cannot serve as the alternative for the Russian gas in the interim.”

He said the NLNG Train 7 is still under construction while the 4,401km TNGP is just at the AKK stage. Ibrahim stated that the Western financial institutions need to remove their embargo on investment in the African hydrocarbon resources if they deserve an alternative for the Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe in the event of the war lasting longer.

Nigeria missing out in the oil windfall

It has been disclosed that Nigeria has failed to live up to its title as the giant of Africa and the largest oil producer in Africa as the country is missing out on the huge oil earnings occasioned by the disruption of Russia oil supplies. This, it was disclosed is because of the country’s underperforming production capacity. According to the Chairman, Senate Committee –Upstream, Bassey Akpan, for many self-inflicted reasons, Nigeria is not a good position to benefit optimally from the current hike in petroleum prices. The first reason is that Nigeria’s oil production has declined precipitously over time. “We have moved from producing an average of 2.51 million barrels per day in 2005 to an average of 1.31 million barrels per day in December 2021. In 16 years, we experienced an almost 50 per cent reduction in production, and the culprit is not OPEC+’s decision to curtail global oil supply. It is largely due to aging infrastructure, underinvestment, incessant vandalism, fiscal uncertainties, policy flip-flops, and industrial-scale theft of crude oil. Nigeria cannot even meet its current OPEC quota of 1.72 million barrels per day. Anyone talking of Nigeria having spare capacity now is just sounding off,” he said. A former chairman of the governing board of the Nigeria Extractive Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio, said: “Ordinarily, we should secure more benefits than losses from the ongoing war in Ukraine but based on current realities, the chances of this happening are slim. If the war and the attendant sanctions on Russia linger, Nigeria’s economy may actually slip into a more desperate state.” According to him, the country may earn little or no windfall from the ongoing spike in the prices of oil and gas; and the expected boosts to budgets, savings, foreign reserves, and the national currency may not materialise.

“Nigeria has walked with two eyes open into another avoidable bind. An oil-producing country shouldn’t be in such an obvious risk at a time of record-high oil prices. Apart from those under sanctions, hardly any other leading oil producer is in such a terrible spot. Even Angola is now in an economic boom as a result of the recent rise in oil prices,” Adio said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, was recently asked by a Bloomberg reporter if Nigeria can heed the calls from the United States on replacing Russia’s gas once sanctions begin to take place.

The minister responded he was not privy to that conversation and reiterated that Nigeria does not have the infrastructure for that gas distribution. Herein, according Adio, lies the missed opportunity.

Nigeria makes up the top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves in the world, and as reported late last year, the Nigerian government discovered 206 trillion cubic feet of gas accidentally while searching for oil.

Nigeria, already a supplier of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to several European countries, is also embarking with Niger and Algeria on the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline to increase exports of natural gas to European markets.

Nigeria is ready to step in as alternative gas supplier to Europe, says Sylva

However, the minister has told the EU that Nigeria was ready to offer its services as an alternative gas supplier to Europe.

He urged the European Union (EU) to increase investments in gas and hydrocarbons in Nigeria to enable the country meet the bloc’s energy needs. Sylva spoke when he received a delegation led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, on a courtesy call to his office in Abuja.

The minister’s call comes on the heels of the festering war between Ukraine and Russia, which threatens gas supply to European countries. Russia currently supplies about 30-40 per cent of the EU’s gas needs.

In a statement by his Senior Adviser – Media and Communications, Mr. Horatius Egua, the minister said Nigeria was ready to step in as an alternative gas supplier to Europe, urging the EU to encourage its oil and gas companies such as Shell, Eni, and Total Energies to scale up investments in the Nigerian gas sector.

“One of the things we warned against earlier was the speed with which the EU was taking away investments in fossil fuels. “We warned that the speed was faster than they were developing renewable energy. You can see now that what we were warning against is what is happening now,” the minister said.

He told the delegation that what stunted growth in the development of gas in Nigeria was the lack of fresh investments, and called for a change of attitude on the part of the EU, if its requests to increase supplies to Europe would be realised.

According to the minister, one of the biggest challenges the sector has is a lack of investments. “In the last 10 years, over $70 billion worth of investments came to Africa but sadly less than $4 billion came to Nigeria.

“Surprisingly, we are the biggest in Africa. If we cannot attract investments to Nigeria, you know where we are heading. “You have been our longtime friend. As of today, our gas reserve is one of the biggest in the world. We have a proven gas reserve of 206 tcf and if we focus on gas exploitation, we can get up to 600 tcf.

“We are already building gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, expected to take gas to Algeria, and the West Africa Gas Pipeline project designed to take gas to Morocco,” Sylva explained.

The minister further said that after the Russia-Ukrainian war, the EU must have a buffer or an alternative source of gas, and collaboration with Nigeria in that regard was paramount.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to working with the EU to bridge the gap in terms of gas, adding that from the Russia- Ukrania crisis, it was evident that gas has been weaponised and unless it created an alternative, it would only get worse.

In her response, Isopi urged Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the present crisis in Europe to shore up gas supplies to Europe.

Bottomline

Nigeria has failed to live up to its title as the giant of Africa and the largest oil producer in Africa.

The country has missed out on oil earnings because of underperforming production capacity. If Nigeria had developed its oil reserves and production capacity and its gas infrastructure that would have made the country a major force in the world to fill in gaps.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...