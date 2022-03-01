Russia warns West: No military bases in ex-Soviet countries

…as Johnson says Putin using barbaric tactics against civilians

The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been holding a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Johnson said the “tragedy” that the UK and others predicted has now come to pass with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – and if anything it is worse than expected.

He calls it an unfolding disaster on the European continent, with Poland also on the frontline.

Johnson adds that: “It is clear Putin is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks to kill children”.

Johnson has been in Poland and is meeting key European allies in Poland to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...