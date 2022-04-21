Russia will end Ukraine operation when NATO threats stop – Moscow official

Moscow’s military operation will end when NATO stops using Ukrainian territory to threaten Russia, Alexey Polishchuk, a senior official in Russia’s foreign ministry, told Russian state news agency Tass.

“The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled. Among them are the protection of the peaceful population of Donbas, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia coming from the Ukrainian territory due to its capturing by NATO countries,” Polischuk said.

However, he did not give any details on how the NATO was threatening Russia from Ukraine’s territory, reports the BBC.

The diplomat added the operation was “running as planned” and that “all its goals will be reached”.

Meanwhile, in a video address on the 56th day of the war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Union was planning a sixth package of sanctions on Russia.

“We are working to make it truly painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole,” Zelensky said, adding that he had “very thorough talks” with European Council President Charles Michel on defensive and financial matters, as well as the sanctions.

“In particular, the sanctions will provide restrictions on Russia’s energy sector, banking sector, exports, imports and transport.”

He also reiterated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil supplies.

Zelensky said he spoke to Michel about the “threat to food and energy crisis in Europe”, and the possibility of resuming Ukrainian agricultural exports and blocking Russia’s “ability to blackmail Europe”.

Before their meeting, the European Council chief visited Borodyanka in Kyiv with his team, Zelensky said, and “saw with his own eyes the destruction they [Russia] had caused”.

“There can be no justice without peace,” Zelensky said adding that Russian military and commanders would be held guilty of war crimes.

“Every surname, every home address, every bank account – we will find everything.”

And a top US defence think tank says that Russia secured minor gains on Wednesday in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War reported marginal gains from the continued Russian assault by air and ground on Mariupol.

Ukrainian fighters in the embattled port city have been cornered into the massive Azovstal Steel Plant complex.

The think tank’s daily intelligence assessment also found that invading forces had partially captured two key frontline towns in the east: Rubizhne and Popasna.

No major territorial breakthroughs have yet been made, it added, but Russian troops continue to attack in the populated Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

