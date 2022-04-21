News

Russia will end Ukraine operation when NATO threats stop – Moscow official

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Moscow’s military operation will end when NATO stops using Ukrainian territory to threaten Russia, Alexey Polishchuk, a senior official in Russia’s foreign ministry, told Russian state news agency Tass.

“The special military operation will end when its tasks are fulfilled. Among them are the protection of the peaceful population of Donbas, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia coming from the Ukrainian territory due to its capturing by NATO countries,” Polischuk said.

However, he did not give any details on how the NATO was threatening Russia from Ukraine’s territory, reports the BBC.

The diplomat added the operation was “running as planned” and that “all its goals will be reached”.

Meanwhile, in a video address on the 56th day of the war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Union was planning a sixth package of sanctions on Russia.

“We are working to make it truly painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole,” Zelensky said, adding that he had “very thorough talks” with European Council President Charles Michel on defensive and financial matters, as well as the sanctions.

“In particular, the sanctions will provide restrictions on Russia’s energy sector, banking sector, exports, imports and transport.”

He also reiterated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil supplies.

Zelensky said he spoke to Michel about the “threat to food and energy crisis in Europe”, and the possibility of resuming Ukrainian agricultural exports and blocking Russia’s “ability to blackmail Europe”.

Before their meeting, the European Council chief visited Borodyanka in Kyiv with his team, Zelensky said, and “saw with his own eyes the destruction they [Russia] had caused”.

“There can be no justice without peace,” Zelensky said adding that Russian military and commanders would be held guilty of war crimes.

“Every surname, every home address, every bank account – we will find everything.”

And a top US defence think tank says that Russia secured minor gains on Wednesday in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War reported marginal gains from the continued Russian assault by air and ground on Mariupol.

Ukrainian fighters in the embattled port city have been cornered into the massive Azovstal Steel Plant complex.

The think tank’s daily intelligence assessment also found that invading forces had partially captured two key frontline towns in the east: Rubizhne and Popasna.

No major territorial breakthroughs have yet been made, it added, but Russian troops continue to attack in the populated Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria, UAE end spat as NCAA restores Emirates’ flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Emirates Airlines is expected to resume flight services to Nigeria as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cancelled one weekly flight granted the carrier and restored its 21 weekly winter frequencies to Lagos and Abuja. This is contained in a letter to the Emirates country Manager, Nigeria, signed by the Director General, NCAA, Capt. […]
News Top Stories

PenCom: Assets, account details concealed for 8 years –Investigation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Commission blames action on absence of board   Established with a mandate to make its assets and operational account details public annually, the Nation  Pension Commission (Pen- Com) has run into dilemma in this regard as it has not posted the information in the last eight years due to delay in constitution of a substantive […]
News

Buhari supporters raise alarm over plot to force him to resign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the umbrella of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) have raised an alarm over a plot to force the President to resign. According to the supporters, a former civilian president, whose name was not mentioned and some other conspirators are behind the plot. They, however, warned the plotters of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica