News

Russian anger as Pope labels ethnic groups ‘cruel’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russia has hit out at comments from the Pope that some minority groups of soldiers have behaved worse than others in the invasion of Ukraine.

The “cruellest” troops are generally Chechens and Buryats, Pope Francis told a US magazine, reports the BBC.

He also labelled the Holodomor famine caused by the Kremlin in Ukraine in the 1930s a genocide.

Russia called the remarks a “perversion”, and said national groups were “one family”.

In an interview with America, a Jesuit magazine, Pope Francis was asked about his apparent reluctance to directly condemn Russia for the war.

In response he said he received “much information about the cruelty of the troops”.

“Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats and so on,” he said.

The Pope added that “the one who invades is the Russian state”.

Chechens, an ethnic group originating in Chechnya, in the south-west of Russia, are mostly Muslim.

Buryats, a Mongol ethnic group indigenous to Buryatia, in eastern Siberia, traditionally follow Buddhist and shamanic belief systems.

Russia contains many republics with distinct ethnic and religious groups. The majority religion is Orthodox Christianity.

The Pope said he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times by phone, and communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin through the ambassador to the Holy See.

In apparent response to accusations of not directly condemning President Putin, he said: “Sometimes I try not to specify so as not to offend and rather condemn in general, although it is well known whom I am condemning. It is not necessary that I put a name and surname.”

Later in the interview the Pope added: “Everyone knows my stance, with Putin or without Putin, without naming him.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the comments, state-controlled news outlet RT reports.

“This is no longer Russophobia, it’s a perversion on a level I can’t even name,” she said.

“We are one family with Buryats, Chechens and other representatives of our multinational and multi-confessional country,” Ms Zakharova later wrote on Telegram.

Pope Francis also said he wanted to mark the anniversary of the Holodomor, calling it a genocide and a “historical antecedent” of the current conflict.

As many as four million Ukrainians died in this famine in 1932-33, caused by the collectivisation of farms under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: How we’ll conduct Edo, Ondo polls, by Yakubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the policy it developed on the conduct of elections during Coronavirus (COVID-19) would assist in the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who appeared at the media briefing of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said the policy had been test […]
News

Ezu River mystery: Source of 25 corpses uncovered

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

The #EndSARS protest in Anambra State has given a clue as to how about 25 corpses were dumped into the Ezu River eight years ago by unknown persons.   The protesters, who were carrying pictures of those dumped in the river, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the former Officer in Charge of the Special […]
News

Dwindling fortunes of Abia Polytechnic

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi,

In the beginning Located in the former Girls Technical College (GTC), Umungasi, Aba, the Abia State Polytechnic was established by Edit No. 8 of 1994. Records show that the initial intake comprised students taking various Certificate Programmes. The Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Programmes of the institution commenced in the 1994/1995 academic year with the Higher […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica