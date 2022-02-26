Metro & Crime

Russian attack: We’re monitoring situation in Ukraine – Tambuwal 

Sokoto State Government said it is monitoring the crisis situation in Ukraine with a view of evacuating students of the state origin from the country.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke through his Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Bashir Garba, said about 100 students on scholarship of the state government, are studying in the troubled Eastern European country.

Prof. Garba, who spoke to a team of journalists on tour of some projects executed by the state government, said the state government was in constant touch with the students.

“We are monitoring the crisis and the Federal Government also is looking at the situation and when the need to evacuate Nigerians, they will do so. Evacuation is Federal Government’s responsibility and I think they are on it,” he said.

The commissioner explained that a number of students from Sokoto State were sent outside the country to enhance manpower development of the state.

 

